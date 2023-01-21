ORANGE — On Monday, although the Tewksbury High School wrestling regular season schedule didn’t reflect it, there was a particular Redmen competing in a tournament.
Brooke Lightfoot and head coach Steve Kasprzak made the trip to Mahar High School in Orange, Massachusetts for the Senators All Girls Kick off Classic.
In Lightfoot’s 118-pound weight class, the freshman took second place in a very competitive field of female wrestlers across New England.
“It’s pretty good,” said Kasprzak of the annual tournament. “They had 160 girls sign up. They do a separate girls state tournament now. They started it about four years ago.”
To prepare for the girls state tournament, Kasprzak viewed Monday as the perfect opportunity to give Lightfoot some experience in that kind of atmosphere.
“This is a good way for those kids to just get a bunch of matches and get some tournament experience,” said Kasprzak.
Lightfoot started her day against Bristol County/Dighton Rehoboth’s Hannah Dyckman, winning by pin at 1:59. From there, Lightfoot didn’t look back, winning her next two matches to make it to the finals.
In the next round, she beat Tanisha Whiteside of Taunton by pin at 3:36 followed by Angel Bui of Toll Gate by pin at 2:24.
However, her effort fell short in the finals when she ran into Emerson Saraiva of Cumberland, Rhode Island in a 6-2 decision.
Kasprzak applauds Lightfoot’s effort, and has high praise for the freshman and her performance on Monday.
“She did real well,” said Kasprzak. “I think she’s probably the top girl in Massachusetts in her weight (class). She had a good day.”
