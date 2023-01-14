TEWKSBURY – Just three days after skating on the Fenway Park ice in an Endowment Game against the defending Division 2 champions from New Jersey, Tewksbury, the defending Division 2 champions from Massachusetts, had their hands full with a strong league opponent when Lincoln-Sudbury came to town for a Saturday afternoon tilt held at the Breakaway Arena.
Two evenly matched teams played back-and-forth hockey through three periods, tied at one which forced overtime. During the 4-on-4, five-minute frame, the Warriors were able to notch the game winner with 3.3 seconds left. Defenseman Matt Mahoney took a shot from the left point which was saved, but the puck squirted loose and was poked in by Frankie DeTragla to give the LS the 2-1 victory.
“It stinks (to lose like that). I think we have the best goalie in the league (in Ben O’Keefe) and sometimes the puck bounces the wrong way. I don’t think it was (anyone’s fault). I thought Benny played great today. You go 4-on-4 (in overtime) and it opens up the ice things happen,” said Redmen head coach Derek Doherty.
Tewksbury fell to 5-1 on the season with loss, as Doherty said that it goes as a loss in the league standings but a tie for state tournament purposes. LS improved to 6-2 overall.
The teams finished with 26 shots each, and it seemed like the Redmen struggled to get a lot of shots from inside or down low. A lot of the action came from the outside circles or the points.
“They are a good team too and they take a lot of the middle away, and block a lot of shots. But yeah we have to do a little bit better of a job of getting to the net. I thought it was two evenly matched teams without question,” said Doherty.
The Redmen got on the scoreboard first, coming just 4:54 into the game. At the right point, sophomore defenseman Anthony DiFranco took a shot but it deflected off a stick, where junior Matt Cooke pounced on it and fired a wrist shot to the top right-hand corner for the quick 1-0 lead.
Just 29 seconds later, LS went on the power play and O’Keefe kept it 1-0 with a beautiful left pad save coming on a low slot shot off the stick of DeTragla. O’Keefe made another stellar save later on as Ryan Warzinski took a pass behind the two Redmen defensemen and in alone in tight space, he was denied by O’Keefe, who moved to this right to block away the shot.
Tewksbury held onto the 1-0 lead after the first period and led 8-6 in shots. Early in the second, the Redmen had a great chance to score as Cooke sent a nice stretch pass to linemate Jeremy Insogna, who slipped behind the defensemen, went in alone but was denied on a hard shot that went off goalie Logan Herguth’s left shoulder.
Late in the second, under three minutes to go, senior Ryan Flynn took a wide pass through the neutral zone. As he came streaking into the LS end, he fired a wrist shot from the inside right circle, and the puck banked off the lower part of Herguth’s helmet for a key save.
The score remained 1-0 through the second break, and just 41 seconds into the third, the Warriors tied it as Sean Cullen scored on a nice pass from Mahoney.
Both teams had good bids later in the third with Tewksbury’s Nick DiCioccio put a nice wrist shot on net through a screen but it was covered up and then O’Keefe made his third stellar low left pad save coming with 45 seconds left, which eventually put the game into overtime.
