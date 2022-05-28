TEWKSBURY – Needing as many wins as possible to better their seed position in the upcoming state tournament, the Tewksbury Memorial High School Softball team let one slip away on Monday night.
Tewksbury (14-4) was ahead 4-0 against a quality 10-win North Reading Hornets team going to the top of the sixth, needing six more outs to come away with what would have been the team's 15th win of the season.
Instead, the Hornets stung for five runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh. Tewksbury responded with two runs in the bottom of the sixth, before getting a lead-off home run by Sam Perkins in the bottom of the seventh to cut it to 8-7. After a fly out, Avery Della Piana singled and then advanced to third on a double by Sydney Whalen. The next batter Aislin Davis lofted a fly ball to center field and Caitlin Reilly made the catch before firing home a perfect throw to get Della Piana, who was tagging up from third to end the game.
“Honestly, the girls battled until the last pitch of the last inning and that's all we can ask of them,” said Tewksbury head coach Brittney Kannan, who was clearly devastated with this loss. “We have been stressing all season to play a full seven innings. We fell behind twice and battled back twice. They literally didn't give up. The energy was great, we just couldn't come out on top.”
Through the first five innings, junior pitcher Sam Ryan gave up one hit and walked one, while striking out five. Besides a dropped third strike, she retired nine batters in a row. Kannan decided to lift her from the mound in favor of Whitney Gigante, who is also a terrific pitcher, and who has basically split the duties with Ryan through the year and for the most part last year. On this night, Gigante didn't have her best stuff as she faced six batters with five getting on base with three hits and two walks. Kannan then put Ryan back in the game and the first three batters she faced all reached with two singles a walk, before getting out of the jam with a strikeout and groundout. Suddenly a 4-0 lead evaporated and the Redmen trailed 5-4.
“(I put Whitney in) to mix it up. (North Reading) was starting to time Sam's pitches down just a tiny bit, so I wanted to see what Whit had in her little repertoire, so we switched things up a bit,” answered Kannan.
Tewksbury came right back and scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead. Whalen hit a bloop to right and then advanced to second on a wild pitch. Two batters later, Gianna Pendola singled to right to score Whalen. Pendola took second on the throw home, and then came around on an errant throw and a passed ball and Tewksbury had a 6-5 lead.
The offense continued with back-to-back singles by Ryan and Gigante, but North Reading got out of the jam with a fly ball.
In the seventh, North Readings cored three runs on two singles, an infield error, a dropped fly ball, and a suicide squeeze bunt. That made it 8-6, which led to Perkins' crushing home run and the double play to end the game.
On the night, Tewksbury had 13 hits, including a 3-for-3 performance by Whalen. She had a double, two singles, a walk, two stolen bases and scored a run.
“She's just worked her way into the line-up. You can't deny offense. She is just seeing the ball very well and has deserved an opportunity,” said Kannan.
Also contributing included a 3-for-4 day by Della Piana including a double, and then two hits each from Ryan, Gigante and Perkins, who combined to go 6-for-12 with home run, three RBI and three runs scored.
Last Wednesday, Tewksbury trounced Lawrence, 22-2. Alyssa Adams had the big night as she drove in seven runs on a pair of doubles and a bases loaded walk.
Gigante went 3-for-4 at the plate and she was also the winning pitcher giving up two runs on one hit over three innings, while striking out five.
Tewksbury faced Wilmington (8-9) on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Billerica (13-4) in a huge showdown, Thursday at 4 pm back at Hazel Field.
POWER RANKINGS
On Monday morning, the MIAA released its latest Power Rankings and in Division 2, the Redmen sit at No. 2 with Billerica at No. 1. Monday's loss could put Tewksbury back a few spots, but it'll be wait and see after the final two games this week to see where they officially end up.
Again as of Monday, there's 38-teams currently in and all of that could and most likely will change. But if you go by the latest rankings and Tewksbury stays at No. 2 and 38 teams qualify, the Redmen would host the winner of No. 31 Plymouth South and No. 34 Falmouth.
