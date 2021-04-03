Over the course of this winter season, we started a series looking past at the best winter sports teams in TMHS history. Previous stories have been done on the 1989 wrestling teams, the three consecutive TMHS Boys Hoop team in the mid 1970s, the 1974-'75 boys hockey season, the wrestling teams from 1975-'76 team as well as the '76-'77 team, the 1982 girls basketball team, the Boys Indoor and Outdoor Track teams of the mid 1990’s, the 1995 state champion TMHS Boys Hockey team and below is the Tewksbury/Methuen girls’ hockey team’s story from the state championship game defeat to Woburn, held back during the 2017-’18 season.
BOSTON – The Monday after Thanksgiving, a group of 22 girls, 16 from Tewksbury, gathered together at the Methuen High School Hockey Arena for the first practice of the season. Even before those 22 players hit the ice that day, they all knew that their was one goal for the upcoming season: get to the TD Garden.
Despite being bumped up to Division 1 in both league and state competition, the Tewksbury/Methuen Co-Op Girls' Hockey team found themselves skating at the Garden Ice on Sunday morning. Although the outcome didn't go the way the 22 players had wanted and dreamt over the last four-plus months, the fact that this program — which is just in its sixth year of existence — finished as the second best team in the state is certainly remarkable in itself.
Before a crowd of an estimated 1,500 fans, the No. 2 seed and defending state champions Woburn scored the lone goal of the game coming in the second period and held on from there to defeat the No. 4 seed Tewksbury/Methuen Red Rangers in the.
The win for Woburn makes it two in a row, and fifth in school history (fourth in Division 1). The Tanners finished the season at 24-0-2 and outscored opponents 19-3 during this playoff run, while also combining to finish 45-2-4 over the last two years.
The Tewksbury/Methuen squad captured its fifth straight MVC Division Crown (first in D1 after the previous four years in D2), set a program record for wins in a season with 21, set a playoff record with four wins in a season and finish the incredible season with a record of 21-2-2.
“You're playing at the Garden, you're giving your best effort, you have made it this far and it takes so much even to get to this game, so I think the (Tewksbury/Methuen players) need to hold their heads high because I think they gave a good effort, they were here and they played tough,” said third-year head coach Sarah Oteri.
In the six years as a program, the Red Rangers have won five league titles, have gone a combined 102-19-12 under three head coaches, have advanced to the state semi-finals twice and the state final once.
Oteri was asked if she ever thought she would be coaching this team in the state championship game after taking over as head coach for the 2015-'16 season after then head coach Arianna Rigano had resigned to take the same position at Lexington High School.
“No, I couldn't. I really couldn't. When I first got offered this job I was like, 'a head coach's job? I'm not ready for that'. I called up my Dad and he said 'what, you didn't immediately take it?’ But it's awesome.
“I love being around the game, I love being around the girls, they care so much, they want it so bad and it makes going to coach everyday so easy because they want to be there,” she said.
The game was scoreless after the first period with Woburn holding an 8-5 edge in shots. Their best chance to score came late in the period when Red Rangers' goalie Kaia Hollingsworth (19 saves) made back-to-back gem saves off the sticks of Georgie Santullo before throwing her left pad out to stop Marissa Gregory on the rebound.
Both teams killed off penalties in the early goings of the second period. Just 15 seconds after Woburn's penalty ended, the Tanners scored as Gregory was behind the net and fed Kaitlyn Delaney in front, and her one-timer found the back of the net for the lone goal of the game.
“It's unbelievable and to get back here again was such a special thing,” said Woburn head coach Bob MacCurtain, who has been behind the bench for all 18 years of the program including the five titles. “They are a very good team, good offensively so we played a really good game in our own end today. We took away a lot of shooting lanes and we were opportunistic when we got a chance.”
Tewksbury/Methuen had a hard time generating any kind of legitimate scoring bids especially through the first two periods.
“They did a great job of protecting their goalie and protecting the front of their net,” said Oteri. “We couldn't get by that. We did control the puck a lot and I was proud of them for controlling the puck and trying to make plays. Sometimes that just happens (when you can't score) and you just hope that it doesn't happen in a championship game, but unfortunately tonight it did for us.”
It seemed like too many times the Red Rangers' players were trying to make one too many moves with the puck, instead of shooting and getting bodies and traffic to the net.
“I think that happens with the nerves,” said Oteri. “You want to get the best opportunity you can have so you try to get as close to that goalie as you can and that's not always the best way to do it but it's hard when you are a high school girl and you are always trying to do the right thing, it just didn't work out in our favor.”
The Red Rangers played much better in the third period and had that sense of urgency. The team had two decent scoring opportunities with Ryan Quinn taking a shot from the left hand circle and then defenseman Meghan Forbes — who turned 17 on the day — had a wrist shot from the right point which went through some traffic but was pushed aside by goalie Amanda Essigmann, who made 14 saves.
“They certainly did (play better in the third period), especially in the last few minutes of the game with the puck squirting around,” said MacCurtain. “They played great in the third (period) and certainly the momentum had swung their way for sure. We just didn't want to hang on but it just sort of being that way.
“Again when we had opportunities to block shots and things like that, our seniors, instead of just icing it, they would get to the red line, throw the puck in deep and make them go 200 feet. I think that comes with being smart and having experience.”
The Red Rangers pulled Hollingsworth for the extra skater with 1:23 left, and although they had all kinds of pressure, as well as controlling the puck, no one could get one to the back of the net.
“We knew that we had to be really good in our own end,” said MacCurtain. “Take away shooting lanes, be tight on (Kelly) Golini specifically obviously, but we have been good defensively all season. We are young (back there) but they are all very good.”
The game marked the end of the careers of four seniors, including captain Kelly Golini — the all-time leading scorer in program history with 250 — fellow captain Riley Cote, as well as reserve players Jessica Marchand and Amanda Downing. Golini, Cote and Marchand are from Tewksbury.
“Getting to the state final is phenomenal,” said Oteri. “The girls just rise to every single expectation. We keep pushing the bar higher and they just keep responding and pushing it even higher. I think it is our culture now and our tradition and hopefully we will be back again.”
