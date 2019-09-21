TEWKSBURY — After splitting the team's first two games in week one, a 4-0 loss to North Andover and then a 2-1 win over Lowell, Chris Burns said he was hoping his team could muster out one, if not two wins, over a three game stretch in six days with Haverhill, Somerville and Billerica. Although the Redmen played very well against the Indians on Tuesday, Tewksbury dropped all three games to fall to 1-4 on the season.
“We're finding new ways to lose games,” he said. “We played good today and I thought we were the better team. We were down 1-0 at halftime, then we tied it up, and they scored the game winner on a fluky goal. I also thought the referees missed a blatant foul on one of our players from within (Billerica's 18' yard box). But I thought we played well and controlled the game. Billerica basically created one scoring chance and we missed a tackle and they scored on it.”
Senior Zach LaLonde scored the team's only goal of the game with an assist going to Pat DeMelo. The two strikers have provided all of the scoring thus far with LaLonde netting five and DeMelo scoring two, while dishing out four assists.
“They are both playing great, but we need to get scoring from other people,” said Burns.
In the 5-3 loss to Haverhill. LaLonde scored two goals and DeMelo had one. Keeper Liam Cafferty made six saves.
Tewksbury will now stay home for the next two games with Lawrence on Thursday and Dracut on Tuesday before follow up matches with Methuen, Chelmsford and Central Catholic. Certainly these five games are winnable.
“We need to start winning games because we're already at four losses and you have nine (with any ties) and you don't make the state tournament,” said Burns. “We need to start stringing together some wins. I know we are capable of it, especially with the way we played today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.