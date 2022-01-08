This story on Emmet Millett first appeared in the Town Crier back in the January 13, 2016 edition. Millett, a former TMHS Football player and proud town historian, passed away this past week.
We wanted to honor Emmet by republishing this story.
TEWKSBURY – Back on Thanksgiving morning of 2009, Emmet Millett and another former Tewksbury High School Football player Dick Greeno were honored and were a part of the ceremonial coin toss with the Tewksbury and Wilmington captains before the annual tilt between the two towns.
The two of them had a fun time going down Memory Lane, retelling their Glory Days of strapping on the helmet and playing the game they love for the Tewksbury Red and Blue teams.
“It was a warm day, no rain or nothing,” said Millet at the time to the Town Crier's Rick Cooke, about the game against Wilmington. “It was just a beautiful day and we won easy. I think the score was 20-7, but I remember feeling that morning we could score 50 points.” Tewksbury actually won that game 21-7.
Now five years later, Millett met up with this Town Crier reporter to talk about the year that Tewksbury became the Redmen and throughout the discussion, plenty of fun football memories were retold by the 87-year-old.
“In 1945 (during my junior year) we played Wilmington on Armistice Day. Then we were invited to play Danvers on Thanksgiving Day. It poured out, had to change goals for PATs because of the weather. It was the first time my parents came to see me play. Anyway, I believe that we were the only two teams in Massachusetts that played that day and both Danvers and Tewksbury were the only two towns that had mental institutions,” he said with a big laugh.
Millett graduated from Tewksbury High in 1947. At that time the senior class was made up of 32 students, 8 boys and 24 girls. “That's because most of the boys were off to the war,” said Millett.
Millett played football and was selected to the Suburban League all-star as a center, while he also played linebacker and was once referred to as “The Hulk on defense.” He played for Larry McGovern and Charlie Hazel, wore No. 53 and stood at 5-11, 155-pounds. He also played baseball and received the team's best player award for the 1946 season.
Besides his athletic days, Emmet enrolled in the Army and was part of the 41st Military Police Unit. He then got married to Mary Isabelle. She became the Assistant Director of Nursing at the Tewksbury State Hospital where he also worked from 1953 to 1989 retiring as a locksmith, while also serving as a volunteer firefighter at one point. The couple had four children: Martha who lives in Maryland, Mary-Jo who passed away in 2010 after a battle with lupus and then sons Emmet and John. Emmet, class of ‘78 played hockey and John played football, graduating in 1980.
The Millett family also has a long tradition here in Tewksbury. The 87-year-old Emmet had a brother Frederick who was a firefighter in town and tragically passed away about six months after the famous gas explosion. There's a baseball field and the McAllister/Millett Fire Station named in his honor. Frederick's sons Freddie and Russell were also very good athletes at Tewksbury High, including Russell holding the basketball program's rebounding record before John Hurley broke it, and now Mike Rocco holds the distinction. There's also nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Millett told stories about his grandchildren, mostly about their sporting teams.
He went on and told other stories. He said that while he was a teenager he worked as a delivery person, whether it was oil, ice or milk, he said he got to know everyone in town. That seemed apparent as he would later bring out the Town Crier's recent Thanksgiving Football section which had a feature story on captain Stephen Bonugli and his grandfather who played back in 1942. Millett rattled off every single person in the 1942 photograph “Richie Coombs, Jim Chandler, Squid Carroll, Leo Berube, Robert Doucette …” as if he was a 13-year-old, instead of an 87-year-old. He was sharp as a tack and nothing about Tewksbury Football history slipped by him.
He put the VCR tape on and the cheerleaders came out of the front doors of the school in groups and he rattled off every name. Students followed and he pointed out one by one, who the smartest kid of the class was, who was still alive and who wasn't. He spoke about the football games he played in whether against Methuen, Billerica, North Andover or St. John's Prep. He knew which teams were from Class A, B, C and D. He knew that the 1946 team finished 9-1, losing to St. John's Prep. He also knew that the team's offense ran a 'T-Formation' running plays off the 2, 4 and 6 holes as well as the 3, 5 and 7 holes.
He remembered teammates junior quarterback Donnie Aldrich, Jimmy Morris and Richie Dewing, the latter who used to fire off the cannons before every University of New Hampshire collegiate game until retiring from it several years ago. He remembered the yard markers were wooden back then, he remembered Chelmsford winning the league championship in 1945 and he also will never forget the games against Wilmington.
“We beat Wilmington handily in 1945 and 1946,” he said.
And for any Tewksbury Football historian, is there anything better than that?
