WALTHAM/TEWKSBURY – Two years ago, Brian Aylward was selected as the Coach of the North Team for what was supposed to be the 42nd annual Shriner's Football All-Star Game. The actual game never took place due to COVID-19, and it was cancelled again last year.
This Friday night (7 pm) at Bentley College, Aylward will finally be on the sidelines for what will be the 44th year of the event and 42nd game, as the North will take on the South in a game that features 102 of the best senior high school football players in Eastern Mass. All of the proceeds from the game will go to Aleppo Shriner's Children's Transportation Fund. The money will help fund costs to Boston for children that are in need of immediate emergency care after sustaining significant burns.
Among the 51 on the North team includes six locals, Danny Fleming, Cole Kimtis and Davenche Sydney from Tewksbury and then Jake Chirichiello, Gavin Erickson and Marcello Misuraca from Wilmington.
For Aylward, this contest means a lot to him, since after all he was a part of it as a little boy.
“I have always had such great respect for the Shriner's game. I kind of grew up with it. It's always been this really elite thing. I was a waterboy for the Shriner's Game back in 1981. I was a proud waterboy and my dad (Bob Aylward) was the coach,” he said. “I had some great memories. Dennis Vecchi and Mike Prescott played in that game for Tewksbury. (The North) ended up losing to the (South) who had this quarterback whose name was Doug Flutie. That's how far back that goes. I had the privilege to play in the game in 1987. My brother (Rob) played in it in 1986. I was an assistant coach in 2004 and 2012.”
The last time the North squad won was in 2018, a dramatic come from behind 25-22 victory. The South won the last game held in 2019 by a 21-8 score.
No matter win or lose, Aylward is excited to be a part of this tradition.
“It's a tremendous honor to be a part of it. The Shriner's have done so many great things. This Shriner's Football game has been such a great tradition,” he said. “It's lasted, what I believe is the 42nd game, even though it's been messed up the last two years there was no game. We were named to the staff two years ago and obviously the game wasn't played so when they scheduled to play the game this year, they kept the same coaching staff intact.”
There's a handful of other current head coaches who will be assisting Aylward, including Dan Kelly (Nashoba Tech), Pat Lamusta (Lynnfield), Jeff Hutton (Beverly) and Eric McCarthy (Georgetown). In addition, there will also be another Tewksbury coach on the staff.
“We will have what I believe to be the first non head coach in the history of the Shriners Game with Coach Paul Norton with us. I made a suggestion to the Shriners and I know it's tradition and I want to respect that, but I think sometimes if you have a guy who has forty years of high school coaching experience, they should have opportunities as well. They are also very good coaches, so it's been great having him with us,” said Aylward.
Practices started back on June 6th and Aylward said that the team hasn't been able to hold one yet, which includes all 51 players.
“It's been interesting because the timing of the game along with the (MIAA) state tournaments being kind of late this year has made it a challenge,” said Aylward. “We have a lot of players who are also good players in other sports, so there's been some guys who were playing lacrosse or baseball tournament games. That's been a bit of a challenge to try to get everyone together and be able to put in enough offense in particular to run effectively, and then defensively, to have enough time to run defensive schemes within the limits with what we can do in the game. You can't stunt linebackers and shoot gaps and that kind of thing.
“The coaches have been great and so have the kids when they've been there. We had a real good night (on Monday) and real solid attendance. We have another opportunity on (Tuesday) to sharpen it up, then we'll have a walk through on Thursday and be ready to go on Friday.”
Of the local players, Aylward is obviously very familiar with his three. He said that Sydney will play on the defensive line, Kimtis as an offensive guard and Fleming will be a perimeter running back.
From Wilmington, Chirichiello will be on the offensive line, Erickson will see time at wide receiver and Misuraca will be an outside linebacker.
“The Wilmington guys have been great. Misuraca and Chirichiello have been rock solid every single day. Gavin Erickson has had the lacrosse tournament up until this past weekend, so he still made the effort to make it there (to practices) and do some learning,” said Aylward. “(Monday) night he had a big night (at practice) so he'll be in the mix on the offensive side of the ball. Jake will be on the offensive side of the ball and Misuraca will be playing as one of our outside linebackers.”
With an all-star line-up which includes quarterbacks Jackson O'Connell (North Andover) and Steven Woods (Bishop Fenwick), running backs Xaviah Bascon (Swampscott), JC Clerveaux (Everett) and Lowell's Aaron Morris, who will line up in different spots, Aylward knows that on the other side, the South will have the same kind of top notch talent.
“We're still going to have to be tough, fight hard, execute and all of that. It should be a good go. Our offensive line has probably been our best in terms of attendance. Those guys have rarely missed and that's been good for us since we have other guys going in and out,” he said.
