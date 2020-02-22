TEWKSBURY – On Monday afternoon, two Tewksbury Memorial High School Gymnasts competed against the state's best, at the Massachusetts State Individual Gymnastics Championship Meet held at the high school.
Freshman Amanda Ogden and sophomore Isabelle Schille competed in the all-around competitions. Ogden placed ninth in the entire state on the floor exercise scoring a 9.2. She also notched scores of 9.0 on the vault, 8.5 on the bars and 8.425 on the balance beam and finished with an all-around score of 35.125.
As for Schille, she scored a 9.0 on the balance beam – a week after winning that event at the MVC Championship Meet – and then finished with an 8.85 on the floor, an 8.6 on the vault and a 7.7 on the bars.
"It was an amazing competition," said head coach Jessica Wilkey. "The girls held their own in a tight field. It was a great experience for both of them. We're all looking forward to the 2020-'21 season."
On Tuesday, the MVC announced its all-league and all-stars in gymnastics. Both Ogden and Schille were named to the All-Conference team, that’s the third time for Ogden and second time for Schille. Also, Maddie Wheeler and Alexis Devlin were named as league all-stars.
BOYS HOOP
The Tewksbury Memorial High School Boys' Basketball team split two games this past week, losing to Billerica 62-56, and then topping Tyngsboro, 48-40, on Monday afternoon to bring the Redmen's record to 5-14 overall. The team concluded its season on Wednesday against Reading in a non-league game. The first meeting Tewksbury defeated them, and this time the Rockets will be looking for revenge as a win puts them into the state tournament.
In the two games, Tewksbury played a real competitive game with Billerica (11-7) and then topped a solid Division 3 Central team in Tyngsboro (14-6).
"(The Billerica loss) was a good game and it was competitive," said head coach Tom Bradley. "They obviously have one of the top scorers in the state in the (Ryan) Murphy kid. He scored 33 against us but it felt like he scored 50. He's good, he's a really good player. We battled and we continue to get better. We've been competitive and we believe in what we're doing around here. I think program wise, all of this is just going to continue to help us."
Three days later, the Redmen got back into the win column as Mike Kelley led the way with 19 points, Brady Eagan had 10 and both Kalu Olu and Adam Trudeau had 8 each. The four accounted for 45 of the team's 48 points.
Bradley said that with one game left, he's really going to miss the eight seniors who have done so much for the program on and off the court.
"These seniors have been great, every single one of them. From Shane (Aylward) to Thomas (Bradley) to Colby Brown, to Garrett Kingston, then (Richard) Markwarth, Adam Trudeau, Anthony DiSanto and Evan Mantel, they all have been tremendous. I've seen them play since they were nine years old, playing with Thomas and they have all come along way. They will leave a mark in this program."
