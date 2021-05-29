This past week, the Endicott College women's softball team participated in the NCAA Division 3 tournament. The Gulls went 1-2, first losing to Husson, 12-4 in six innings, before beating Babson, 2-1 on a walk-off victory and then the team's successful season came to an end with a 7-4 loss to No. 6 seed Eastern Connecticut State.
Tewksbury resident Adrianna Favreau, the team’s second baseman, didn't see many pitches to hit in the three games as she finished 0-for-6 but was walked five times, including once intentionally which set-up the game winning walk-off single in the middle game.
In the first game against Husson, the Gulls fell behind 9-0 after the first inning and never recovered despite a spirited comeback effort that was highlighted by a three-run second in response to the Eagles' offensive outburst to open up the contest.
In the win, the game was tied at 1-1 going to the bottom of the seventh. Endicott freshman catcher Meghan Connor ripped a high fastball into center field for the game winner. Carly Marchitto initiated the walk-off win when she punched a leadoff double down the right field line.
From there, Annie Siemasko pinch ran for Marchitto, while Favreau was intentionally walked and took second via defensive indifference to set the stage for Connor's late-game heroics.
In the last game, ECU jumped out to a 7-0 lead and hung on from there to eliminated Endicott, which ended the season with a 20-4 record.
The Gulls made their 12th NCAA Tournament appearance this weekend, which is tied for the most in school history (regardless of gender), while their 20-win season is the 21st overall in program history.
A few days before the tournament started, Favreau was named to the NFCA All-Region team, which comes after being named the CCC Player of the Year.
At the time of the announcement, Favreau led the team in slugging percentage (.970), extra-base hits (15), was tied for first in doubles (7), and ranked second in batting average (.530), RBIs (31), home runs (6), and hits (35). The former CCC Rookie of the Year was on a nine-game hitting streak and has compiled 11 multi-hit games up to this point.
Meanwhile, in the CCC she ranked first in runs (32), total bases (64), on-base percentage (.605), and slugging percentage, and was second in home runs, RBI's, and batting average, and third in hits (35).
Nationally, Favreau currently ranked fourth in slugging percentage, 12th in on-base percentage, and 27th in batting average.
ANOTHER AWARD FOR KOPACZ
Last week, it was announced that Tewksbury resident Nicole Kopacz earned her second straight MASCAC All-Conference selection. This past week, she earned another award as she was named the recipient of the annual Fitchburg State University Department of Athletics Female Senior Scholar Athlete of the Year Award for her academic achievements over her collegiate career.
Kopacz, a Biology/Health Sciences major has a 3.70 cumulative GPA while also being a member of the women's soccer team from 2016-2018 and the women's lacrosse team from 2017-2021. Academically the fifth year senior has been named to the IWLCA (Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Coaches' Association) Zags Sports Division III Academic Honor Roll, the MASCAC All-Academic Team and is a member of the National College Athlete Honor Society (NCAHS).
"Nicole epitomizes what it means to be a Student-Athlete at Fitchburg State." Said Rick Terrio, head women's lacrosse coach. "She is one of the most dedicated, honest and hardworking young woman to come through the lacrosse program. Even with the cancellation of the season last year and the limited games we played this year, she never missed a beat, she gave 100% every game just like she does in the classroom."
On the pitch Kopacz has worn the Green and Gold for 107 contests. For the women's soccer team she registered 2 goals and 2 assists in 44 contests. She was the linchpin on defense for the Falcons women's lacrosse team for five seasons.
In 63 appearances she recorded 26 points (21 goals, 5 assists) and ranks in the top ten all-time in groundballs, draw controls and caused turnovers. Nicole is a two-time member of the MASCAC All-Conference Team.
FROST TO COMPETE AGAIN
In last week's college round-up, we failed to mention that Tewksbury's Lucas Frost finished second at the New England Championship Meet, helping the University of Rhode Island men's team come home with its 20th title in program history. Frost was second in the javelin, throwing 208-01 feet.
He will join four teammates and will participate in the NCAA Preliminaries, which started on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida, with results not known as of presstime.
Finally, Colby Wilson, a sophomore at Springfield College, was named to the USTFCCCA Division III Outdoor Track & Field All-New England Team as part of the 4x100 relay team.
