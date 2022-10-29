CHELMSFORD – In terms of wins and losses, this has been a tough season for both the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys and girls' cross-country teams. After last Wednesday's regular season last tri-meet, the boys finished at 3-7 (0-5 in the MVC Large School Division) and the girls finished at 2-8 (0-5).
However, if you look at the place finishes and the times, there's something brewing – or possibly brewing for the next few years with both teams. Going up arguably one of the best teams in the state in Lowell and a solid Chelmsford team, the Redmen boys had four of the top 18 finishers, with three of them either a sophomore or a freshman. There's also three other sophomores who continue to improve, thus the future is very bright.
On the girls side, they had four of the top 19 finishers with two of them ninth graders and the other is in eighth grade. Another sophomore was right behind them, thus the girls future is strong as well.
In terms of the meet, the girls were defeated by Chelmsford 17-43 and Lowell 15-46. Senior Emma Jensen was first for the Redmen and ninth overall with a 3.0 mile time of 22:36. She was followed by freshman Teagan Claycomb (13th, 23:16), 8th grader Sophie Scott (15th, 23:19), freshman Lydia Barnes (19th, 24:14), sophomore Emalee Boyce (26th, 27:06) and also competing included Olivia Millspaugh (30th, 28:02), Skye Tambi (32nd, 28:58) and Sarah Grimes (35th, 31:06).
On the boys side, they were defeated by Chelmsford, 16-40 and by Lowell 16-47. Senior Nick Alvarado was ninth overall at 17:35. He was followed by freshman Steven Oppedisano (14th, 18:15), sophomore Evan Festa (15th, 18:24), sophomore Njila Lantum (18th, 18:58) and then seniors Kyle Adams (21st, 19:16) and Tristan Leslie (22nd, 19:19).
Rounding out the competitors included three sophomores, Deven Ricci (30th, 20:33), Edison Sok (31st, 20:45) and David Bourque (37th, 22:04).
“Overall, I was pretty happy with our team's performance on Wednesday, even though we fell to both Chelmsford and Lowell,” said head coach Christina Keefe. “Nick was a few seconds off from his personal record. Steven had a personal record by about eight seconds. Evan Festa had a personal record by almost a minute, along with Kyle Adams. Even though we lost to both teams, everyone performed relatively well. Njila and Tristan continue to be consistent which is what we need leading into MVC's on Saturday.”
This Saturday morning, both teams will compete in the MVC Championship Meet to be held at Chelmsford's home course. The varsity girls will be the first race starting at 10, followed by the varsity boys (10:30), JV Girls (11:00), JV Boys (11:30), Freshmen Girls (12:00) and Freshmen Boys (12:30).
