WILMINGTON – On Saturday, the Tewksbury High School Redmen wrestling squad traveled to the Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington for the 34th annual Son’s of Italy Tournament.
After a successful 3-0 day at the Milford Quad and a win against Central Catholic last week, the Redmen saw this tournament as another opportunity to prepare themselves for the rest of their season.
Tewksbury without a doubt had themselves a day, finishing in fourth place overall, including many high individual finishers. Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak was pleased with his team’s showing given the circumstances.
“It was a good day for us,” said Kasprzak. “We didn’t really have our full lineup, we weren’t 100 percent, had a couple guys under the weather like everybody else right now. (Hunter) Johnson didn’t wrestle, he came and weighed in and he didn’t feel good so he shut it down. Jack Donovan ended up wrestling and taking fourth and he’s not 100 percent. (We are) just in that grind at the beginning of the year like everyone is getting the sniffles and this and that.”
The big winner on the day for Tewksbury was Jack Callahan in the 126-pound weight class. Callahan won all three of his matches on Saturday, including an 11-9 overtime thriller with Andrew McCarthy of Mount Hope. To get to the finals, he pinned both his prior opponents, Justice Bower of Salem at 0:27 and Collin McAveney of Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op at 2:32.
Nick Desisto was able to pick up a second place finish on the day, losing in the finals to Cole Glynn of Central Catholic in a competitive 6-4 decision.
“Nicky Desisto, if he wrestled that kid from Central (Catholic) 100 times, it’s probably 50/50,” said Kasprzak. “He beat him the other night, he lost a tough one here today but we’ll get him again, we’ll see him again and we’ll let it roll.”
Desisto pinned his two previous opponents to get to the finals, starting with Javion Cruz of Salem at 0:38 and Denzel Monteiro of Hope at 1:56.
The Redmen had two third place finishers in Manuel Mengata and Paxton Green.
“Manny Mengata placed in his first tournament at 220, took third (and) wrestled really great,” said Kasprzak. “He even scored a takedown in that one match that he lost and if a couple things go differently, I think he wins that.”
Mengata had a strong start to his day, winning his first two matches by pin, including Gianni Giuffrida of Central Catholic at 1:29 and Brian Conway of Mount Hope at 1:50. Jeremy Rousseau of Whittier Tech pinned Mengata in his next match to send him to the consolation bracket, where he picked up two more wins. He pinned Dedham’s Jorden Williams at 1:21 and won by forfeit to Austin Malandain of Shawsheen.
The second third place finisher for Tewksbury was Paxton Green at 195, taking his first matchup of the day by pin just 0:22 into the match against Luke Leavitt of Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op. Michael Toppan of Gloucester was able to defeat Green by pin at 5:25 to send him to the consolation bracket where he picked up two wins. Green pinned Matheus Binda of Whittier Tech at 0:39 and Jackson Meehan of Central Catholic at 1:10.
Closing out Tewksbury’s finishers for the day were Jack Donovan and Benjamin Barrasso, both earning fourth place.
In the 138-pound weight class, Donovan won his first two matches of the tournament, defeating Sebastian Hunter of North Andover by pin at 0:42 and Ethan Martel of Mount Hope at 1:28. Edmir Monteiro of Hope eliminated Donovan in the next match by a score of 10-1. Donovan then went on to split his next two matchups in the consolation bracket, beating Landen Haney of Whittier and losing to Alexander Mclaughlin of Melrose in a 4-0 decision.
Barrasso took fourth in the 120-pound weight class, also winning his first two contests of the day. He beat Jordan Mazyck of Durfee by pin at 0:35 and Devin Millea of Dedham by pin at 2:40. Like Donovan, he got knocked out in the next round where he went to split his next two matches. Barrasso was defeated by Miles Darling of Essex Tech/Masco Co-Op by pin at 0:54, and split his next two matches with Joseph Linton of Natick in a 9-8 win and Jaclyn Dehney of Central Catholic by pin at 1:16.
To close out the Redmen lineup, seven other Tewksbury wrestlers competed throughout the day.
At 113, Angelo Desisto won his first matchup of the day against Kevin Spoon of Salem by pin at 4:58. He went on to drop his next to matches to Michael Thomas of Melrose by pin at 0:38 and Aiden Fogarty of Whittier Tech by pin at 4:12.
At 160, James Cappiello took his first two matches, including a win against Jihyun Kang of Winchester in an 8-2 decision and Robbie Blochstein of Canton by pin at 0:35. Cappiello dropped his next two matches to Oto Albanese of Melrose by pin at 1:14 and to Mark Pappalardo of Central Catholic by pin at 1:39.
James Carroll won his first match at 285 to Joshua Yentz of Durfee by pin at 0:38, followed by a loss to Gabriel Thomas of Brookline by pin at 2:23. Carroll split his next matches in the consolation bracket, winning against Alex Rodriquez of Salem by forfeit and dropping one to James Balderson of Natick by pin at 0:42.
Sean Callahan went 1-2 on the day at 132, winning his first match against Anthony Donlon of Winchester in a 4-2 decision. He dropped his next two matches to Sebastien Boisvert of Whittier Tech by pin at 1:36 and Elijah Bland of Mount Hope in a 4-0 decision.
Sean Hirtle had a solid 2-2 day at 170, winning his first match against Ethan Martin of Durfee by pin at 0:11. Hirtle was sent to the consolation bracket by a loss to Brady Holcomb of Natick in a close 11-8 decision. Hirtle won his first consolation match against Finn Paragas of Winchester in a 6-1 decision and lost his final match of the day to Braedan Jaber of Whittier Tech in a 7-5 decision.
At 182, Michael Parisi had an 0-2 showing, dropping both his matches to Joey Testa of Winchester by pin at 0:23 and Cullen Walsh of Shawsheen by pin at 0:49.
At 152, Ryan Fleming also dropped both of his matches, losing to Youssef Zouaoui of North Andover by a score of 16-5 and to Nikolaos Iascone of Wilmington by pin at 3:38.
The Redmen had mixed individual results in the tournament, but Kasprzak isn’t taking either end of the spectrum to mean anything instrumental.
“It’s a good measuring stick early in the year,” said Kasprzak. “Obviously we want to do well, we want to try to win if we can but you can’t put too much thought into it either way. Like if we went here today and rolled and won this thing, you can’t put too much stock into it that way, and if you don’t perform maybe to the level you want to, you can’t do the same that way. So it’s kind of just alright here’s where we’re at, and here’s what we got to do better. And match yourself up with some of the better teams in the state, so it’s just a good barometer of where we’re at and what we need to work on.”
Before the Sons of Italy Tournament on Saturday, the Redmen had a big win against Central Catholic on Wednesday, walking away with a 48-33 victory.
The Redmen had eight winners in the dual meet, including: Nick Desisto (106), Angelo Desisto (113), Sean Callahan (126), Jack Callahan (132), Jack Donovan (138), Hunter Johnson (152), Paxton Green (220), and Manny Mengata (285). All individual wins were by pin.
This week, the Redmen hosted Chelmsford on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and that will be followed by a road trip to Tyngsboro on Friday.
