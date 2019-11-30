The WHS Varsity Cheerleading team finished second at Sunday’s Division 3 State Meet, while, also having the sixth highest score in the entire state. The team includes front row from left, Coach Kelly McGowan, Kaitlyn Howland, Shannon Barrett, Abby Silveira, Alex DiRienzo and coach Kylie Bolarinho; second row from left, Jessica Hayduk, Kendall Estabrook, Kaitlyn Gillespie, Alison Celata, Sofia Donovan, Emersyn Foresyth and coach Deb Smith; and back row Rachel Nally, Julia Campbell, Allie Fogg, Tori Ciampa, Tiffanie Smith and Head Coach Christina Zuccaro. (courtesy photo).