Throughout the calendar year, the Town Crier started a ‘Legendary Coach Series’ which was put on hold during the summer months. We are resuming it this week, with just a few more profiles to follow in each town.
Below is the story on former TMHS and Shawsheen Tech Volleyball Coach Chet Flynn. He follows a list of other coaches who have appeared in this series including in both towns, Wilmington and Tewksbury, Mark and Al Donovan, Bill Ritchie and Bill Gordon, and then in Wilmington, Evelyn Wells Carter, Mike Pimental, Georgia Dadoly, Alice McCarthy, Jim McCune, Joe Gilligan, Paul Lyman, Dick Scanlon and Frank Kelley; In Tewksbury, Tony Romano, Bob McCabe, Dennis McGadden, Ron Drouin, Leo DiRocco and Steve Levine.
This story on Chet Flynn ran during the November 16th, 2016 edition of the Town Crier.
When time ran out on the Shawsheen Tech Volleyball team’s season last Wednesday with a 3-0 loss to undefeated No. 1 seed Notre Dame in the Division 3 North Sectional semi-finals, it also ran out on one of the great coaching careers in Shawsheen history, as it marked the final match of Lady Rams coach Chet Flynn’s 36-year career, 28 of which have been spent at Shawsheen Tech.
Flynn had been too focused all season long on preparing his team for each match to spend a lot of time thinking about the end of his career, but when Notre Dame had clinched the final match he was able to reflect back on his final season, and in particular his final match.
“To be honest, once the tournament starts, you always know going in that any match can be the last one, but I hadn’t really given it a lot of thought,” Flynn said. “At the end when I was talking to the team about how well they had played, it made me very proud that in my last match they had played so well and had responded so well to the challenge of playing Notre Dame.
“I could not have asked for a better ending or a better group of kids in my last season. They have always been a scrappy bunch, known for playing great defense and I was very proud of the way they played in their last match.”
While the full impact of his retirement has yet to really hit Flynn, who is also retiring as Dean of Students at Shawsheen on December 31st, he knows that come next season when he is no longer patrolling the sidelines, he will miss being a part of his team.
“I think come next year I really will miss it,” Flynn said. “I think come August it will hit me because it is something I really look forward to every year. It kicks off the whole school year for me, and it has been a very pleasurable experience for me. It has been a lot of fun.”
While Flynn will certainly miss his role as coach of the Lady Rams, Shawsheen Athletic Director Al Costabile knows that the team will miss him even more.
“Chet was really a model of consistency throughout his career. You always knew he would be ready once the season rolled around and that he would have his team very well prepared,” Costabile said. “He was just model of consistency and sensibility and we are really going to miss him. I really enjoyed working with him.”
Flynn actually began his coaching career at Tewksbury High back in 1980, before moving over to Shawsheen in 1988, beginning a career that with very rare exceptions resulted in winning records and trips to the state tournament, including CAC championships in 1996 and 2007.
While the exact number of wins Flynn has in his great career is unclear, his teams have been 84-37 since 2011, a small snippet of some of the great teams he has overseen.
“We never really kept records back in the day, so I am not really sure about actual numbers,” Flynn said. “I know we had some bad years, but we had a lot more good years than bad.
The self deprecating Flynn added with a laugh, “I know I probably have over 300 wins, but I am also sure that there must be over 200 losses, so I have experienced a lot of both.”
Flynn is likely vastly underestimating the number of wins in his career, but one thing was always sure about his team. Win or lose, great teams or subpar teams, they were always one of the most competitive teams in the area. There were no easy matches when taking on a Chet Flynn coached team, and that was due in large part to the preparation Flynn put in before each match.
“Chet was a great teacher of fundamentals and paying attention to details,” Costabile said. “His teams were always fundamentally sound, and steady. Chet was a very level headed coach and always had his team well prepared. You never had to worry about anything with his teams.”
One year in which Flynn’s team experienced plenty of winning was in 1996, when the Lady Rams went 18-2, won the CAC title for the first time and advanced to the state semi-finals.
“That was a very special team,” Flynn said. “Not only because it was the first time we had won the league, but because it was such a special group of kids. I still run into some of them from time to time, whether it be in the supermarket or if they come back to Shawsheen for a game, and it is always great to see them.”
That team also produced one of the more memorable off court moments of Fynn’s career, one that still makes him laugh today.
“Back then there was a tradition that if you won the league title you would go and TP (toilet paper) the coach’s house,” Flynn said. “Well, we had just bought a new house in Chelmsford, and the girls did not know exactly where I lived. This was in the days before there was GPS or anything, so the girls asked the police where the house was. The police took them there, and then a cruiser comes back a few minutes later and sees what they are doing and comes to my door and is asking ‘Are you ok with all of this?’ “
That prank was one that Chet Flynn the coach loved. Chet Flynn, Dean of Students may have had to take action of course. In his role of Dean of Students, which he has held since 2002, he is of course responsible for much of the discipline doled out at Shawsheen Tech, but his role is much more than that, of course, and Costabile says that a lot of the same qualities that have made Flynn a great coach, have also made him a great dean.
“He is a great communicator, and that is what has made him so successful as dean,” Costabile said. “It is the same as when he is coaching, except he is not just communicating with his players, but with everybody at the school, and he does a great job of it.”
The dual roles of head coach and Dean of Students obviously brings with it a tremendous time commitment, and requires a very understanding partner and family at home, and Flynn has been very fortunate to have that in his wife Paula as well as his 19-year old son Patrick.
Patrick is autistic and suffers from auto immune deficiencies which can cause seizures, requiring multiple medical appointments, most of which Flynn is unable to attend, particularly during volleyball season. Thanks to Patrick’s personality and Paula’s willingness to do anything for her family, Flynn has been able to stay focused on his job and his coaching.
“Patrick is just the most outgoing, wonderful kid. He has such a great personality,” Flynn said. “Last week he had three appointments, and Paula had to step up and handle that as she always does during the season, and even not during the season, because as Dean of Students, I can’t take a lot of time off.
“It can be quite a lot for one person to handle, but Paula has always done it over the years. I would not have been able to do any of this without her.”
