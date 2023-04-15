TEWKSBURY – Last year was a pretty successful season for the Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls Track-and-Field team. The Redmen finished 2-2 in the regular season and had several individuals do very well in the post-season meets including then sophomore Jayden Kasule, who was crowned the Division 4 state champion in the pole vault.
Along the way last year – and then especially over the course of this past winter season – a handful of sprinters emerged to the forefront, so you add that group to the mix of the other veteran returners who will compete in other events, and this could be a surprising season for the Redmen.
"We have one of the best sprint groups since I've been here," said Cusick. "Obviously Jayani (Santos) is one of the best sprinters ever, even though she's only done track for a year. She's the school record holder in the 300 and the school record holder in the dash, so I think she's going to be really good this spring."
This year's team has two future Division 1 college athletes with Santos, who will be heading to UMass Lowell and Amanda Ogden, who will be running at Holy Cross next year. Santos, who had a sensational first indoor season, is coming off her first outdoor season where she was second in the MVC in the 200 and went on to take fourth at the Division 4 Championship Meet and 15th in the Meet of Champions.
Ogden is also a sprinter, but also excels in the long jump. As a junior, she was second in the league in the 100 and long jump. She was then eighth in the long jump and ninth in the 100 at the Division 4 Meet.
"Amanda Ogden is going to Holy Cross to run track so she's another Division 1 (collegiate athlete that we have). We also have Emma Jensen, Kimsan Nguyen and Cassidy Paige, so we have a really, really good sprint crew," said Cusick.
Santos, Jensen, Paige and Nguyen made up one of the top 4x200 relay teams in the league and divisional meet this past winter season.
Kasule came out of nowhere last year finishing fifth in the league, first at Division 4 and 19th in the entire state in the pole vault. Jensen was terrific in the two hurdle events, including taking fourth and fifth in the 400 and 100 hurdles at both the league and Division 4 Meets. Junior Kristina Smith was also a rookie last year and she finished sixth in the league and ninth in D4 in the javelin.
"Besides the sprinters, we also have a real good jump crew. We have Jayden Kasule who is a really good pole vaulter – so I think we have some really good parts. Delia Conte has come a long way in the throws. We have Emalee Boyce and Emma Ryan in the distance, so I think we have the makings of a good team and we will be better towards the later part of the season," said Cusick. "By the time we get to May and June, that's where we're really going to shine. We're probably going to struggle to beat Billerica and Chelmsford in dual meets just because they have a lot more depth than we do, but we get to the (state meet) and maybe be in the top five teams potentially."
The other senior members on the team include Olivia Millspaugh, Grace Carroll, Julia Barletta, Carrina Barron and Riley Veits. The junior class includes Lana Dang, Alana Price, Kujan Patel, Ryan, Skye Bryana Tambi, Samantha Tilton, Lily Boucher and Stephanie Mercurio.
The sophomore group includes Claudia Melo, Rania Elouahi, Kayla Yaing, Madison Burke, Vanessa Chan and Alejandra Segura Polanco. And the freshmen group includes Brooke Lightfoot, Madysen Watchorn, Nahla Elouahi, Alison Furilla, Alexis Ortiz, Sophie Brewster, Kayla Saunders, Lily Sergi, Teagan Claycomb, Riley Stevenson and Caitlin Crowley.
Tewksbury will open the season on Wednesday against Lawrence and Dracut and then will be off until April 26th.
"I'm excited and I think we have a great group. The leadership has been awesome and it's been fun so far," said Cusick.
Tewksbury opened the season on Tuesday in a home tri-meet with Dracut and Lawrence but results were not known as of presstime.
