TEWKSBURY – Once again a spread out attack led the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls track team to a convincing 62-38 win over Chelmsford held last Wednesday at TMHS.
The Redmen are now 2-0 on the season and faced another unbeaten squad Billerica on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
“The meet will essentially be for the MVC Small School Championship,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “I’ll be honest we’re the underdogs here. We can certainly win the meet, but we would need to have an amazing day to make that happen. I’m looking forward to putting it all on the line in that meet, should be a lot of fun.”
To get to 2-0, Tewksbury first had to get past the Lions. Tewksbury won eight of the events and also mixed in six second places and five third places to account for the team's 62 points.
Leading the way with multiple first places included Makayla Paige, who won the long jump at 15-9.75 and the 300 at 39.9 seconds and also joined with Iris Diaz, Emma Ryan and Carrina Barron to win the 4x400 relay race with a time of 4:26.6. Barron was also second in both the long jump (15-3) and 55-meter hurdles (9.6).
Molly Cremin doubled up in the distance events taking second in the mile at 5:42.9 and the two-mile at 13:00.
The other individual first place came from Emma Jensen in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 7.9.
“Emma was part of a hurdle contingent that swept the event, with Carrina Barron right on her heels and Izzie Carleton about a second back. Chelmsford is a good program so getting these nine points in the hurdles, which is the first running event, really set the tone for the rest of the day,” said Cusick.
Carleton was also second in the 600-meters with a time of 1:52.4.
The foursome of Maria Da Silva, Kimsan Nguyen, Emma Giordano and Noelia Cura won the 4x200 relay race with a combined time of 1:55.3. Cura was also third in the 55-meter dash at 7.9.
Another athlete to come through in two different events was Maci Chapman, who was first in the 1,000 at 3:30.9 and was third in the two mile at 13:37.3.
“Maci Chapman won the 1K in a very comfortable 3:30.9 and then she then came back in the two mile legitimately ten minutes later. In retrospect, I wish I hadn’t put her in it, as that is an incredibly difficult double. And, as it turned out, we didn’t need the points anyway. However, Maci is such a fierce competitor and is willing to try anything, so once the idea was in her head that she would be doubling the mile and two-mile, she wanted to do it.”
Also in the two-mile, senior Erin Sands had a strong day.
“She had a personal record (of 13:44) in her first shot at the distance since last winter season. Erin is the consummate teammate and has been working very hard in practice, so it was nice to see her running so well in what is her favorite race,” said Cusick.
In the other running events, third places came from Isabel DeSisto in the 600 (1:59.4), Olivia Millspaugh in the 1,000 (3:38.7) and Emma Ryan in the mile (6:22.6).
“Juniors Isabel DeSisto and Tierney Trant finished third and fourth overall in the 600 in an especially noteworthy race,” said Cusick. “I don’t think either of them were thrilled to hear that I was putting them in the 600, as they would have much rather raced a shorter distance, but to their credit they went out and competed at a high level.”
The other four points came from Abby Demos with a second place in the shot put, throwing 30-3.50 and Julia Barletta with a second in the high jump as she cleared 4-4.
“Abby Demos had another great day, throwing 30 feet, 3 inches and finishing second. Junior Ava Piccolo continues to develop in this event. Today she was second on our team with a throw of 22 feet, five inches,” said the coach.
Cusick added that besides the win, it was just a great atmosphere to be a part of.
“This was our first home meet and it turned out to be a beautiful day. Everyone was really excited and hyped up, it was nice to be able to see some fans in the stands, and we got the win.
