BILLERICA – Even before the post-season gets underway, it has been a season to remember for the Shawsheen Tech Football team.
After winning back-to-back CAC titles in 2016 and 2017, the Rams suffered through a 4-7 record last season for their first losing season since 2013. But they responded this year with the program’s best regular season recent memory, going 6-0 on the campaign as they prepare to host CAC rival Northeast Metro Tech in the first round of the MIAA Division 6 North playoffs at 6:30 on Friday night at the Charles H. Lyons Athletic Complex.
The perfect regular season earned the Rams the number one seed in the Division 6 North bracket while Northeast comes in as the No. 8 seed with a record of 2-5.
While Northeast will bring a subpar record into their matchup with the undefeated Rams, Shawsheen knows firsthand just what a difficult opponent the Knights can be.
Shawsheen and Northeast have already met once this season, with the Rams prevailing in a 40-30 thriller in Wakefield back on October 4. In that game, the Rams raced out to a 33-14 third quarter lead, only to see the Knights battle back to close within 33-30 before the Rams closed it out with a late touchdown to seal the win.
“That was a great game,” Shawsheen coach Al Costabile said. “And we wouldn’t expect it to be any different this time around. Both teams moved the ball pretty well the first time we faced each other. Both offenses played very well.”
Playing particularly well for Shawsheen in that first matchup was junior running back Diondre Turner of Wilmington, who had 112 yards rushing the three touchdowns on the night, while sophomore running back Dylan Timmons of Wilmington also had a touchdown and senior wide receiver Josiah Martinez of Wilmington had four catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
Northeast meanwhile, countered with a running game that piled up 219 yards on the ground, led by 83 yards by Josh Yandall and one touchdown run each by running backs Treva Hughes, Steve Donnelly and Shayne Belliveau, along with a touchdown run by quarterback Owen Halley.
As great as that first game was, and as much as Costabile is expecting another tight game this time around, he is also hoping that they are able to contain the powerful Northeast offense in the rematch.
“I think both teams want to tighten things up defensively,” Costabile said. “I don’t think either team wants to allow the kind of offense that we saw in the last game. I think it will be a lower scoring game this time around.”
The winner of Friday’s game will take on the winner of another first round matchup between No. 4 seed Stoneham and No. 5 seed Austin Prep in the sectional semifinals.
If Shawsheen wins against Northeast, they will host next week’s game as well against the winner of Stoneham/Austin Prep, but Costabile is looking no further than Friday night’s matchup. Their regular season may have been outstanding, but Costabile knows it matters very little now that the post season has begun.
“We feel good about where we are. We feel really good about the strides we made this year, especially after last season,” Costabile said. “But now it is time to produce in the second season, and that starts on Friday night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.