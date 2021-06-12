TEWKSBURY – Last Thursday night, the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls track-and-field team closed off its abbreviated dual meet season with a convincing 102-35 home victory over Lawrence/Dracut, putting their Merrimack Valley Conference record at 2-2.
“We put forth a pretty consistent effort across the boards. This season and really the entire year, has been bizarre for so many different reasons, so today felt about as normal as anything has felt in years,” said head coach Fran Cusick. “There was a good energy on the track, we had a nice crowd, beautiful weather, a ton of alumni who showed up at the meet to help out or just watch and say hi, so it was a great way to end the regular season.”
There were many highlights in this meet led by freshman Cassidy Paige. She was first in the triple jump at 32-6.50 and second in the high jump, clearing 4-10. She was also a part of the winning 4x100 relay team.
“Cassidy had the best day of her young track career. She won the triple jump, was a part of the 4x100 relay team along with Emma Giordano, Amanda Ogden, and Noelia Cura, but the biggest highlight was that she high jumped 4’10! That’s a state qualifying time as well as a huge improvement.”
Another big turning point of the meet came from the pole vault event, as Tewksbury swept with Jaden Kasule (8-0), Amanda Ogden (7-5) and Riley Veits (5-5) – she was also third in the high jump (4-6).
“The pole vault crew deserves a lot of credit for coming through this week,” said Cusick. “First, on Tuesday we completed the pole vault portion of the state relay meet which had been delayed because of rain. The group of Noelia Cura (6-6), Amanda Ogden (7-6) and Jaden Kasule (8-0) finished second overall to grab eight points and send our team’s overall score from sixth to a tie for fifth. Then on Thursday, they similarly had great days, with Jaden taking first overall and Amanda taking second. We also had Riley Veits and Maddy Forgione clear 5-6 and get very close to clearing 6-0.”
Ogden was also second in the 100-meters at 13.1 seconds and Forgione picked up a second in the 400, running at 68.6 seconds.
Five athletes placed in multiple individual events. Carinna Barron continued her incredible season as she was first in the 100-meter hurdles (17.9), first in the 400-meter hurdles (44.1) and second in the long jump (15-0). Noelia Cura was first in the 200 (27.6) and second in the triple jump (31-8), Ava Piccolo was second in the javelin (68-6) and third in the shot put (26-4.50), Izzie Carleton was second in hurdle events, 18.2 in the 110 and 74.5 in the 400, and then Brenna Cassidy was third in both the long jump (14-5) and 100 (13.6).
There were four other first places, led by Abby Demos in the shot put, throwing 32-8.
“Both Abby Demos and Ava Piccolo continued their fine seasons. Abby finished first with her all time best throw. She is throwing her best in this event when it matters and I’m looking forward to seeing how she continues to progress at MVCs and states. Ava also had a personal best throw.”
Victoria Allen was third in the javelin, throwing 62-9 to take third.
Tewksbury dominated the running events. Olivia Millspaugh and Elyse O'Leary were first and second in the two-mile with times of 15:00 and 15:41.
“This is Olivia’s second time this season running the two mile and Elyse’s first and it was a solid effort from both athletes,” said Cusick.
Maci Chapman and Erin Sands finished first and second in the mile at respective times of 6:09.2 and 6:22.2. Also taking first and second in the 800 was Molly Cremin (2:42.7) and Emma Ryan (2:46.0).
“Both Molly and Emma have been slowed down a bit with a minor injury issues and haven’t been able to fully train the way they like. Nevertheless, they ran this thing with a lot of competitiveness,” said the coach.
Finally in the 400, Iris Diaz was first at 68.0 seconds, Forgione was second and Kimsan Nguyen was third at 69.0 seconds.
That meet concluded the dual meet season and now on Saturday, Tewksbury will compete at the MVC Meet at Andover High School starting at 9 am.
“Our biggest priority is securing some good marks for the MVC meet. Since almost all of our competitions this year have been hand times, it will be good to get some FAT times especially for our sprinters and see where we stand heading into the Divisional meet. Makayla Paige will likely run the 400 and be a threat there and I also think our 4x400 team could challenge for the victory. It should be a fun day,” said Cusick.
After that, will be the Divisional Meet, which takes place on Friday June 18th and Sunday June 20th, and then the All-State Meet for those who qualify.
