TEWKSBURY — This past Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game marked the final football game to be played at Doucette Field.
The Town Crier's Rick Cooke will dive into this topic in next week's edition. Until then, we asked Tewksbury Memorial High School coach Brian Aylward – who has been around the field for well over 40 years – to briefly summarize his early thoughts on the soon destruction of the field in which he grew up on while his father coached, while he played and helped lead the Redmen to a Super Bowl Championship title, before coming back to coach as an assistant and then being named the head coach before the 1997 season, winning 159 games since.
"This place has been a big part of my life," he said, as he looked right out to the field through some windows from the upstairs of the current field house. "I have spent probably as much time here as I have at my house. I'm here all-year round and this place, as dumpy as it is, is pretty special to me because of where it came from and there's no place like it.
“There were so many volunteers who pieced all of this together to no cost of the town and got it done. This field has undergone a couple of changes, but I've been coming here since I can remember."
Aylward and his brothers Robbie and Tommy all played on Doucette Field, while Dad, Bob coached all three of them as well as many other outstanding teams.
After Brian graduated from TMHS, he went on to play at Brown University, before later coming back to coach, first at the freshmen level, and then to the varsity level. Since then all of his boys, Johnny, Shane and Braeden have been water boys, have played on the same field, have won their share of games and so on.
Besides the Aylward connection, there's been so many other great players, coaches and teams, other great games and great wins outside of the Aylward connection. There's so many fond memories for anyone who has put on the Red and Blue uniform, who has coached, who has volunteered in some capacity, who has watched from the stands, and who have come as little children just to run around the outskirts of the field and pretend to be the next high school star player.
"I remember that patch of grass that was there (behind the end zone as you walk into the stadium)," recalled Aylward. "That's where you got your first bloody nose – you go after the kid with the ball and you would wear your Pop Warner shirts and you would look at the Chelmsford kids and say 'are you ready'? You go out there and tackle each other and that's the way you grew up.
"It's going to be a change and there's a lot of great memories as a fan growing up, as a player and then as a coach and there's been a lot of great things that I watched happen out there. There were a lot of heartbreaking memories too but many more good ones than bad ones. Even in some of the tougher losses, those are still great memories just watching guys persevere and fight. You have to play tough to play on that field."
Aylward was asked about the new field that will be going in with plans of being ready for the 2020 season.
"The plan is for us to be playing on the new field next year. There will be a new field house and I'm not sure if there will be occupancy in there by next year, but the weight room will be in there, the locker rooms, the concessions and they'll have a team room in there, so it's going to be really nice. It'll be first class.
“I was fortunate enough to be on the committee and sub-committee of putting it all together and I appreciate being able to be a part of that. They knew that they were going to do it, but getting our input with what the needs are, was really good. It's going to be much more useable for multiple programs, really, when it's all said and done.
"There will be lights but if I'm still the coach here, we're going to play a couple of Saturday afternoon games only because that's part of our tradition and just because we have lights, doesn't mean we have to use them all of the time. There's still a lot of logistics (to be finalized) but it'll be a busy off-season for us, getting all of this stuff out of here."
