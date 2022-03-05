TEWKSBURY – In a clear mismatch of teams, the No. 23 seed Tewksbury Redmen dominated the No. 42 seed Revere, 53-34, in a preliminary round of the newly designed MIAA Division 2 statewide tournament held Tuesday night at the Romano Memorial Gymnasium.
The Redmen scored the game's first basket to take the quick lead and never looked back, with leads of 20-12 after the first, 38-16 at halftime before going up 45-18 midway through the third. Revere (12-9) went on a little bit of a run, but Tewksbury was always in cruise control and drove this one home fairly early.
The win pushes Tewksbury (11-10) to Friday's Round-of-32 where they will travel to face a real tough No. 10 Canton team, who will enter the game with a 14-6 record, and a pretty dynamic offensive squad.
In the win over Revere, ten different Tewksbury players scored at least one point with junior Sam Ryan leading the way with 18, including 11 coming in the first half.
“Sam's been playing great and she's been aggressive, just how we have wanted her to be. When she's scoring, we do good,” said Redmen first-year head coach Joel Mignault, who earned his first playoff victory.
Ryan has been a much different player in the second half of the season, cleaning up on the low post, especially with offensive put-backs, while occasionally knocking down a three-pointer.
“I don't think (her turnaround in play is) too much with what we have done systemically, I just think it's the confidence and the trust in herself to score a little bit more,” said Mignault.
Senior Christina Wentworth came off the bench and added eight points, including a pair of threes, and Riley Veits also added six off the bench.
“I thought we came out pretty strong and played well in the first half. We don't typically score that much in a first half. We were able to run and get some easy (baskets) and the girls executed. That's what we wanted to do,” said Mignault. “In the second half, we showed some of our inexperience with our big lead. We got a little cold there. With them playing zone (defense) slowed us down a little bit and we didn't run as much and we have up some easy baskets. We could have done a better job on defense (in the second half).”
This Friday's contest will be a much different ballgame. Canton has a high powered offensive attack led by Kiara Cerutti, who recently became the program's all-time leading scorer, surpassing 1,130 points, to go along with her career 330 rebounds, over 100 assists and 115 steals. The Hockomock League's MVP is averaging 18.5 points per game, while sisters Fay and Syndey Gallery can also get red-hot. In a 30-point win over a subpar Taunton team earlier this season, the three of them combined for 71 of the team's 83 points.
Canton has six losses on the year and five of them have come at the hands of Division 1 teams Franklin and Hingham, ranked sixth and 14th, and D2 teams, Oliver Ames (twice) and Foxboro, ranked third and 14th.
Tewksbury also has a handful of losses against some of the top D1 teams, but also has a huge win against Dracut, the No. 6 ranked team in D2.
“I have watched (Canton) a little bit and it's definitely going to be tough. We don't have any common opponents or anything like that, so it's tough to see how we match up,” said Mignault. “Hopefully with our tough schedule, we played Division 1 (teams) most of the way through the season and Dracut's number six in Division 2, so we have seen really good teams that can play at a high level so hopefully that helps us.
“They are fast and they have three girls that score in double digits. They're going to be tough to slow down so we're really going to have to 'D' up.”
ALL-STARS
This past week the Merrimack Valley Conference announced its post-season awards and senior Maddie Stovesand and juniors Kat MacDonald and Sam Ryan were all named as second team all-conference members.
