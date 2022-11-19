LOWELL – McKayla Conley was hoping and wishing for another chance. And on Tuesday night, the junior middle hitter got it.
Last year when the Tewksbury Memorial High School Volleyball team made program history by reaching the Division 3 state semi-final game, she had to stay at home as she was ill. Certainly the team could have used her overall strong play at the front of the net in that game, as they were barely edged out by Old Rochester in five sets.
Fast forward to Tuesday when Tewksbury returned to the state semi-final game against Newburyport, Conley not only was healthy, but played terrific at the net, pulling through a number of big kills and helping the team manage a handful of big points. She was part of the team’s 3-0 sweep which pushed the Redmen into this Saturday's Division 3 state final to be played at Worcester State College against Dennis-Yarmouth.
"I am so excited. I wasn't able to be here last year for the semi-final game so I am really happy to be a part of it," she said. "To be able to go to the state championship game is just amazing. I am so excited for all of us."
Conley said that while her teammates were diving on the floor trying to save the ball in that epic loss to Old Rochester, she was trying to save her graces and not get mad at technology.
"It hurt me a lot. The game wasn't livestreamed so I did a lot of refreshing on the Twitter page," she said.
After that strong sophomore season, Conley has been even better all season for the 20-4 Redmen. She has come up with a number of big plays at the net, which was evident with her four kill performance against Newburyport.
"McKayla had a phenomenal game in the front row, really taking some swings and forcing their front row to not know who we were going to," said head coach Alli Luppi. "She played awesome and that was really great to see. She's coming into herself this season, feeling more confident and making plays. She's not only getting more kills, but she's involved with getting us a second ball or making other plays which is so important because it gains momentum. She may not get a kill but she's keeping the play alive and that matters because we're able to get a kill after that.
“Having her is clearly a big part of our team and her presence makes a huge difference for us so it was so great to see her getting those blocks for us, those kills and be a contributing member of our team."
After Tewksbury came from behind to win the first set, the Redmen were 2-0 early in the second before Conley made two smart and aggressive plays at the net to help up the lead to 5-0, forcing the Clippers' to take a timeout. From there, Tewksbury kept cutting away at Newburyport, building leads of 10-2 and 17-6 before putting it away at 25-14.
"I really wanted to win. I played my hardest and played with all of my heart on that court. I stayed in with the ball and didn't take my eyes off of it. It's all about your connection with it," said Conley.
That connection remained with her during the rest of the second set and throughout the third as she made a handful of big plays, including a block, a block/assist and two more kills to help the Redmen sweep yet another post-season foe.
"I love (this team). We are all so supportive of each other. If something goes wrong, we are there for one another. On and off the court, we are wicked friendly with each other and it's so great to be a part of. It's that way throughout the entire program and not just varsity," said Conley.
Conley and the team now has one more chance themselves to come home with a state championship title.
"We have to practice hard and we're probably going to do a team dinner or does something to have all of us together and that's where we get our connection with one another," said Conley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.