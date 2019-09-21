Kurt Ronan, who grew up in Tewksbury and graduated from Shawsheen Tech, won Sunday’s annual IntoAction Recovery 5K Road Race. A recovering addict, who has been sober for six years, Ronan has already raised over $5,500 for his next race, a marathon to be held in Germany for the ‘Back on My Feet’ addiction recovery running program.

(photo by Bob DeChaira).