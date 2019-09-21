TEWKSBURY — The IntoAction Recovery 5K has lived up to its mission over the past four years: raise money to help those battling addiction.
One person who is a prime example of someone that has found help from his own addiction is Kurt Ronan, who also happened to be the overall winner of Sunday morning’s race, coming across the finish line at 18:10.
Ronan 37, is originally from Tewksbury, having graduated from Shawsheen Tech in 1999 in their graphic arts program.
After high school was when things for Ronan went downhill for Ronan. He started drinking and doing drugs like OxyContin, Ecstasy, Percocet, and Heroin, which eventually turned into a vicious cycle for ten years.
“I didn't have a clue that trying would eventually lead me down the road I went,” he said. “I would pretty much plan my day around the best opportunity to get the drink or drugs I needed for the day.”
Ronan had turned into a shell of himself, and he remembers being first called out for his issues by his family around Christmas time in 2009.
“I was messed up on Oxy and was a complete mess in front of my family and especially my nieces and nephews; I had a talk with my family about what I was doing with my life and how it was affecting everyone around. I told them I would clean up my act, which I had no intention to.”
That was when he first sought help at the Hope House in Boston in 2010, a halfway recovery house. Then he joined the “Back On My Feet” running team.
He completed the six-month program and moved out on his own. But he knew he wasn’t ready.
“I bounced around the city in and out of programs, then on June 16, 2013 I had enough,” he said. “I called to ask my mother for another ride to a detox center, [and I had felt like] such a disappointment.”
He went back to AA and while he was working his way to sobriety, he joined a running club in Boston called the Heartbreakers, which met two nights a week at the time and today he still meets with the group every so often.
Ronan has been training for races like these all year, running between 40-60 miles a week.
“Running is a part time job,” he said. “If you put the work in, you’ll get results.”
Before Sunday’s race, there were some parts of Ronan’s strategy that he changed. Normally, he wears headphones while running, but this time he didn’t.
But, one thing Ronan can’t change is that he can’t go running, or anywhere, without his inhaler.
“[I have asthma], so I carry my inhaler everywhere I run,” Ronan said. “I don’t like to crash, I have to focus on what’s in front of me, [so that’s why I do it].”
Once the gun went off, Ronan started out slow. “If I take off too fast, it’s going to be a bad race,” Ronan said.
Ronan stayed on the pavement instead of the sidewalk the entire race, something that comes with risk.
“[I have to] run my own race, [I can’t] let anyone else influence it,” he said.
The course starts on Pleasant Street taking a left out of the high school, followed by a left on to Whipple Road.
Ronan kept looking at his watch, and was pleased at how consistent he was, despite having one runner in front of him.
Taking the left on to Pine Street and then on to Chandler Street was when Ronan gained momentum. On the final stretch from Chandler to Helvetia Street, Kurt had one thing in mind.
“I told myself to get to Debra Drive, I had a friend who passed away that grew up on that street,” he said. “Once you get there [and on to the home stretch], it’s all you got from there.”
Ronan did it give it his all down the final stretch and beat out approximately 150 other runners.
“I wanted to come home and win the race and show people that recovery does work, [so] getting first place was pretty amazing,” he said.
While that feeling of winning certainly was ‘amazing’, it’s nothing compared to being sober for the past six years.
“I never thought six years ago I would be where I am right now. Thanks to AA (Alcoholics Anonymous) and running, I’ve been clean now for six years,” said Ronan. “When I first entered a halfway house in Boston, a group would come in several times a week to empower running as a means to gain confidence and feel good about yourself.”
Ronan now has a two-year-old son and a girlfriend. He currently works at HarbourVest Private Equity Firm and has lived in Boston for the past five years.
He now has plans on competing at the Berlin Marathon to be held in Germany as part of the “Back on My Feet”, running program, which also helps those battling addiction. To date, Ronan has raised close to $5,500 for the program.
Dan Zimmerman contributed to the report.
