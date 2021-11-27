BILLERICA – Every team needs a player like Shane Costello. The senior from Wilmington, a defensive end/offensive tackle and captain for the Shawsheen Tech Football team is obviously a valuable member of the Rams for his stellar play along both the offensive and defensive lines.
More than that however, Costello is valued by the Rams for the tremendous leadership he has brought to the team, and the vocal manner in which he has gone about bringing it.
“Shane is the opposite of some of our other captains. We have quiet leaders, who lead by example, and then we have Shane. Shane leads with emotion, and is not afraid to express his emotions,” Shawsheen head coach Al Costabile said. “And it is great to have that. You need both kinds and Shane is a great leader, a great leader for us. And he has done very well defensively, too.”
Costello, who did not play a lot as a sophomore for the Rams, but ascended to a starting role in the abbreviated “Fall-2” season earlier this year, has relished his role as a captain and team leader for a Rams team that is loaded with talented underclassmen.
“I like to bring the energy to this team. Especially this time of year, when it gets cold and gets miserable. When you lose or whatever, and when practice gets tough, and the lights come on because it is pitch black out, it gets tough to keep playing, I always try to bring the energy to the young kids so they can enjoy it,” Costello said. “Because it is tough. It is a tough game. It is a long season, so if you have that energy to bring, hopefully it helps the team.”
Costello is still relatively new to the sport of football, having played hockey and baseball while growing up, and not starting to play football until his freshman year at Shawsheen. He is now a key member of the Shawsheen Baseball team where he is an outstanding pitcher and outfielder. But despite his lack of football experience, he has become an important leader for the Rams on the gridiron.
“It is a nice opportunity because the kids are pretty impressionable. I mean they are sophomores so hopefully they are going to absorb what I have to say because I have been around for four years,” Costello said. “A lot of them have been around football longer than I have, but they haven’t been around the program as long, so hopefully I can help. They are all hard working, so that definitely helps.”
Costello’s leadership was on full display at the beginning of the season when he made the switch from fullback to the offensive line when the Rams had a need at that position. While he had prepared himself for fullback, he did not hesitate to help his team when they needed him.
“It was shocking at first. I was hoping to be either the starting fullback or starting running back this season, and then they told me I was going to play offensive line, so I just kind of hit the gym more and tried to lift heavier,” Costello said. “And then it was just a matter of putting my head down and getting it done. It wasn’t that much different really, because it was just a matter of working harder and making it work.”
Costello may be understating just what a difficult transition it can be to go from the offensive backfield to the offensive line, but Costabile certainly understands the sacrifice that he made, and appreciates how well he has done in making the transition.
“Here is a guy that epitomizes unselfishness. I mean he really does, and I am not just blowing smoke,” Costabile said. “Because he goes from being a fullback to being an offensive tackle. And he did it very unselfishly. He is very team oriented young man. He gives up a lot of weight on the offensive line. I mean, sometimes he is at a 60-to-80 pound disadvantage, and sometimes even more. And he will bang with anybody. He doesn’t back down from anybody. He is one of the toughest football players I have had the pleasure of coaching, without a doubt.”
Beyond his leadership, Costello has also been a huge contributor to the Rams on the field, with 46 tackles on the season, placing him fourth on the team, to go along with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a sack.
“He really began to blossom last year,” Costabile said. “His hard hitting style got him on the field, and he carried that experience over. He is one of our hardest hitting kids, without a doubt, and he has a presence out on the field.”
With the season winding to a close, Costello took a moment to look back on what has been an up and down season for the Rams, as they have earned a 5-5 record heading into Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day clash with Arlington Catholic. Despite its ups and downs, Costello has had a great time this year. Of course, he couldn’t resist throwing a jab at his good friends and fellow captains Ryan Dusablon and Aydan Churchill who were sitting close by as he conducted his interview.
“It has been a lot of fun actually. I have enjoyed working with the younger kids. They are pretty much all sophomores and then (quarterback) Sid (Tildsley) is just a freshman. They are really good for how young they are and they are only going to get better in the future, so I am excited to see that,” Costello said, before adding, “It has been fun, especially hanging out with these clowns.”
With the Rams trying to finish the season with a winning record, you can be sure that Costello will be plenty motivated come kickoff on Thursday morning. But regardless of their record, Costello would still be motivated to get a win on Thanksgiving Day.
“Of course, we want to finish over .500. We have been saying it at different points during the year when we have been at .500, that it is better to be 5-4 than 4-5 or 6-5 sounds better than 5-6. Especially senior year, you always want to go out with a winning record, so that is a big motivation for us,” Costello said. “I can’t wait. I used to go to the Wilmington Thanksgiving games with my dad when I was younger. My dad has been telling me stories since I was little about his Thanksgiving games and how they meant everything to him, so I just can’t wait.”
Costello’s father Sean was a middle linebacker at Wilmington High during his playing days, and has been a big part of Shane’s success at Shawsheen, as has his mother, Cathy.
“Both of my parents have been great,” Costello said. “It is the best feeling when my parents go to my games. After every single game I go home, and the first thing I do is talk to my dad about my performance and he gives me feedback on what I did well and what I could have done better. He is every bit as much of a coach to me as my coaches here at Shawsheen.”
Thanksgiving will have special meaning for Costello as well, as it will be the last time he suits up with his friends and teammates. It is a part of his life he will certainly miss, especially being able to spend time with Dusablon and Churchill.
“It’s going to be kind of sad. I mean, these two will be playing hockey together, but for me, this is the last sport I will be playing with them,” Costello said. “So, I want to go out winning, number one, and number two I just want to leave everything out on the field. It’s going to be sad to walk away from it, but at the same time, life goes on.”
