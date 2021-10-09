NORTH ANDOVER – When it comes to describing superstar performances, the old saying is “to have a game." Well for Danny Fleming, he had about three games wrapped into one.
On Friday night, the senior put together a performance for the ages, leading the Redmen to a thrilling 37-29 three-overtime victory over North Andover held before a jammed pack crowd at Joe Walsh Stadium.
As the team's quarterback, he completed 4-of-12 passes for 36 yards with one touchdown, two conversion completions and one interception, which was his first of the year.
While those numbers don’t jump out as superstar ones, what he did with his legs certainly does. Taking a number of QB draws, keepers and add in some yardage on broken plays, he ended the night with 23 carries for 89 yards and scored four touchdowns, including two in the dramatic three-overtime series.
And this was just his fourth game at QB — playing it for the first season since he was in middle school!
On top of his five combined TDs and two conversion passes, he also had 93 yards combined in two big punt/kick-off returns of 46 and 47 yards and on the defensive end he recovered a fumble.
Have a game young man, have a game.
“Danny Fleming was a beast out there,” said head coach Brian Aylward. “He's like a football player. He's not the fastest kid, he's not the strongest kid and he doesn't throw it the best, but he's a football player and that's why we have him in that position. That's why we give him the keys to the offense.”
Two years ago Fleming was one of many running backs for the Redmen, finishing the season with 257 rushing yards and scored four times, while he added 13 receptions for 206 yards and three additional scores.
Last year when COVID moved the regular fall season to the Fall-2 season held this past April, Fleming transfered to Bishop Guertin High School in New Hampshire. He elected to come back to TMHS before the school year began.
“Of course (I'm happy to be back),” he said with a big smile on his face. “I missed it, I really missed it. I love being a Redmen.”
Fleming, whose mother Tricia Mazzone made the Town Crier's All-Time TMHS Girls Soccer team, has helped the Redmen start out 3-1 on the young season, which includes tossing three TD passes, rushing for six more, and combining to throw/rush for 435 yards in four games. And while he's had big games before, including against Billerica as a tenth grader, this one takes the cake.
The all-star performance against NA started with a 24-yard TD run out of the 'Wildcat', which after a Kodie LeGrand kick, tied the game up at 7-7, less than five minutes into the first quarter.
Three plays later, NA scored to go up, but Fleming responded with a 46-yard kick-off return, but the Redmen couldn't capitalize on that.
Thereafter, the teams exchanged punts, and on Michael Sullivan's boot, the ball went off a North Andover player, before Fleming pounced on it at the Knights' 8 yard line. Three plays later, Fleming finished what he started with a 1-yard QB sneak, which again tied the game up at 14 after the PAT kick.
The score stayed the same until early in the third quarter. Tewksbury started a drive on the NA 43 and Fleming took the ball six times for a combined 17 yards and added in two passes for a combined 16 yards, moving the chains to the NA 9. Facing third-and-four, he tossed a pass over the middle to Sullivan and the kick gave Tewksbury the 21-14 lead.
Again NA came back to tie it on the ensuing possession and the score remained that way at 21-all forcing overtime.
In the first series, it looked like Fleming connected with Sullivan on a fourth down pass play. The ball went off Sully's outstretched hands as he dove for it. Two plays later, Sullivan intercepted a pass to nullify North Andover's chances.
“It's always a fight. Sully came up with that interception right after so he redeemed himself and that's how he was all game. He missed a tackle (earlier in the game) and then (after that) he forced a fumble near the sideline. He came through and we all came through to get this huge team win,” said Fleming.
North Andover's offense stayed on the field and quickly they went ahead with a 10-yard TD pass and a conversion pass. Tewksbury's offense then answered as Fleming took the ball twice, first for seven yards and then three for the score. He then found Blake Ryder on a beautiful crossing-route pattern for the conversion to once again tie the game up at 29-29.
“It was just crazy. There was two great teams battling and it just came down to who was fighting harder,” said Fleming. “I know as a unit, that we have worked so hard throughout all of the off-season, just every single day in the weight room. I had these big boys in front of me (on the offensive line) and I never could do anything without them. They were leading the way – we have four returning starters (on that group) and they are all dogs out there.”
Tewksbury stayed out on the field and on the first play of the third series, Fleming went ten yards to his left, untouched for the game winning TD.
“I was just trying to run full speed ahead, just gas ahead. I emptied out the tank and that's what it is all about. I knew that I had to gas it out. I knew we had to score and we had to make stops. That's what (overtime) is all about,” he said.
All in all, Fleming had something to do with all 37 points that were scored – all from a new position.
Talk about having a game.
“I'm starting to get more comfortable (at QB),” he said. “A few of those I had to scramble and I wish I could take a few throws back, but I'm getting more comfortable, doing it more in practice and stuff. I played quarterback in middle school, so it's all coming back to me. It came back pretty fast. I am loving this and I'm just so happy to be able to help the team win.”
