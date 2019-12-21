TEWKSBURY – After losing three starters from last year's team and only having nine combined days between tryouts and practices, no one knew exactly what to expect when the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team opened the season at home on Friday night.
Realistically you could expect a sloppy game, since understandably the team didn't have much time at all to get into this winter season. That did happen in the first quarter, before the Redmen were able to get over that hump and totally dominate the Hillies in the second quarter as they prevailed in game one, 47-32.
"Just nine days into the season, this is a good win. We had a sloppy first quarter (as expected) but we had a real good second quarter," said head coach Mark Bradley. "It was good to see Lexi Polimeno play well. This was her first start in the point guard position and she shot really well, in particular in the first half.
“Her shot selection was really good. She would have had a lot more assists if we were able to finish on some lay-ups."
Tewksbury led 10-8 after the first quarter as Lexi Polimeno had nine of the team's points, including a pair of treys, one to begin the game's scoring just 20 seconds into the game/season, and then the other closed out the quarter coming with 15 seconds left.
After the teams exchanged a number of free throws to begin the second quarter, Tewksbury was ahead 14-10 before going on an 11-0 run to break it wide open.
Tewksbury converted five straight field goals in that series with Kati Polimeno starting it on a feed from Erin McIntyre and that was followed by a drive in the lane by Alli Wild, a three-pointer from Julia Cafferty, a put back by Kiley Tibbets and a bucket from Wild off a Cafferty steal. That made it 25-20 and the Redmen basically cruised from that point on.
"The style that we played with ball pressure up and trying to chance ourselves a bit – and sometimes that will backfire on us – but we need the (fast) tempo," said Bradley. "We need to clean some things up, but it's so early into the season so I'm not going to nitpick at things especially when we got a win at home, just nine days into the season.
“We have to get better, we have to get cleaner and the foul situation could ultimately hurt us in games so we need to be better there. We will watch the film and see what we did. We will then realize that when you have an 18-point lead, that you don't need to be forcing shots and instead make the extra pass so you get a better shot."
Three players ended in double figures led by Lexi Polimeno with 13 (and 5 steals), Cafferty with 11 and Kati Polimeno with 10. Wild finished the game with 7 points, 11 rebounds and 5 blocks. Tibbets chipped in with 5 points and McIntyre hit a free throw.
"Overall I thought we got good effort from a lot of kids tonight. Kati (Polimeno) was excellent tonight, Lexi had a good game, both Kylie (Tibbetts) and Julia (Cafferty) had good games, but I'm sure that I'm going to watch the film and say that we need to get better. But it's just game one out of twenty," said Bradley.
Tewksbury's scheduled game against Chelmsford on Tuesday was pushed to Wednesday with the snowstorm and results weren't available at press time. Tewksbury then will travel to Methuen on Thursday before coming home Monday to face a usual powerhouse in Lincoln-Sudbury as part of the MVC/DCL Night with the game starting at 7:00 pm.
Thereafter Tewksbury will host the annual Romano Christmas Tournament on the 27th and 28th. In the first game, Tewksbury will host Wellesley at 3:30 pm and then would play either at 1 pm (if they lose to Wellesley) or 4:00 pm (if they beat Wellesley) on Saturday against either Lowell or Chelmsford.
