BILLERICA – Given the way they have played all season on their way to winning their second straight Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship, it probably should have come as no surprise that the Shawsheen Tech Baseball team rolled to a win in the first round of the Massachusetts State Vocational Tournament on Memorial Day.
But even with as well as they have played, it was still pretty impressive to see the top seeded Rams win in a rout over a very good Blackstone Valley Tech squad, routing the visitors by a score of 11-0 to improve to 18-3 overall on the season earn a spot in Wednesday’s vocational championship game, where they were set to take on the winner of the other semi-final game between No. 2 Bay Path and No. 3 Diman Vocational on Wednesday at Shawsheen.
“Blackstone is a perennial good team in the state. They are always making the state and vocational tournaments on a regular basis,” Shawsheen coach Brian McCarthy said. “However, we were locked in at the plate and got some great pitching and defense. We were able to jump out early and often, and that takes away the ability of the other team to really play their game. It was a great team win.”
It most certainly was, as the Rams got plenty of big contributions on offense on the day. But none were bigger than junior first baseman Mike Maselli of Wilmington, who was 3-for-3 on the day with two ground-rule doubles and a two-run homerun that was crushed over the fence in rightfield. He finished with three RBI and two runs scored on the day as well.
“Mike has been seeing the ball well lately and getting some great at-bats. He was swinging the hot stick all game with three monster hits,” McCarthy said. “The big two-run homer was the first home run in any Shawsheen game since the new turf field was installed in 2017. It is a shot out there, and Mike made it look like a little-league field today with his hits.
“Mike is a pleasure to coach. He works so hard at his craft and it shows. Every day, he puts his head down and just goes to work.”
Maselli was not alone in sparking the Rams offense, however, as he was joined by junior Mavrick Bourdeau, who had a double, two runs scored 2 RBI, as well as junior Aiden MacLeod, who had a hit and two RBI. Senior Ryan Santini of Wilmington meanwhile, had two runs scored and an RBI, while senior Owen Duggan had a triple, a run scored and an RBI.
The week before, the Rams offense had exploded in a 20-0 win over Greater Lowell to clinch the CAC title, and they did it again in this all important game in the first round of the vocational tournament, McCarthy was of course very happy to see his team step up in a big moment.
“We talk about staying the course and taking things one game at a time. Don’t look too far ahead, that’s when let-downs can happen and you lose focus on the goals at hand,” McCarthy said. “So, it was great to check-off goal number one the other week with winning the CAC league title. Then, qualifying for the state vocational tournament as the number one seed was great. It was nice to be able to host that prestigious tournament instead of traveling the whole state during Memorial Day weekend.”
While the Rams may not have needed a stellar pitching effort with the way their offense was pounding the ball, they got one anyway, as junior lefty Conlen Powell once again hurled a gem, with the complete game shut-out. Powell scattered only three hits while striking out three batters. Sophomore catcher Brendan Lee meanwhile, called a great game behind the plate and the defense was stellar all day in the field behind Powell.
“Conlen pitched a great game. He was locating all his pitches effectively, using his defense behind him and getting us back in quickly to hit after several big innings,” McCarthy said. “You love when a pitcher works efficiently – the defense is ready to play behind him and loves doing so.
“Brendan has really evolved as a catcher this year. He’s only a sophomore, but he’s now calling his own games and he has a great feel for his staff. Lee has a good rapport with all of his pitchers and knows how to set up hitters. He’s got a ton of energy back there, which you need in a catcher during a long season.”
The win was also big for the Rams in that it came on the heels of a 13-0 loss to Arlington Catholic on Friday of last week. It was the second time in a week the Rams had bounced back from a tough loss to a powerful AC team to pick up a win. Last Tuesday, they had dropped a 5-2 decision to the Cougars and bounced back the next day with a 10-3 rout of CAC rival Greater Lawrence.
“Overcoming adversity is so important in high school athletics. There are so many things going on in these player’s lives, and so much can happen after a loss,” McCarthy said. “I give this team a ton of credit. They work so hard every day in practice. Whether we are coming back from a loss or win, the team is hungry to work hard that day and prepare for tomorrow’s game.
“That’s what happened after the bad loss to AC at the end of last week, they shook it off, came to practice and got ready for Blackstone. You need a short memory in this game. You can be playing the next day and have to be ready for it. The team has shown a lot of maturity with this throughout the course of the year, so I am proud of them for that.”
Nobody likes to lose of course, but even in defeat, McCarthy feels like his team can take something positive out of the two losses to AC as they head into the state tournament.
“AC was a solid team this year. Their lineup hits the ball really well. They will be a dangerous team in the MIAA tournament for sure,” McCarthy said. “They play in a very competitive league (CCL). They have to go up against Austin Prep, St. Mary’s, Bishop Fenwick, teams like that, day in and day out. So, they are battle-tested. That’s a big reason we like to play them as a non-league game every year. Us playing good teams help us get ready for tournament time.”
And speaking of tournament time, the Rams will now await the tournament pairings for the MIAA Division 4 State Tournament to see who they will be matched up against in the first round. As of the MIAA rankings on May 27, the Rams were ranked fifth in Division 4 with the top 32 teams qualifying, but regardless of seeding, McCarthy and his players are eager for the state tournament to begin.
“The boys are pumped to be playing post-season ball!” McCarthy said. “Starting with the State Voke this week and then the MIAA tournament next week, every game matters! They rise to the occasion and I’m excited to see how far they can take it.”
