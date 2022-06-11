TEWKSBURY – Although everyone involved wished the team's record was better, that aside, last Wednesday night's Tewksbury Memorial High School Girls' Lacrosse team's season finale couldn't have been scripted any better.
Not only did the Redmen come away with a dominating 12-2 victory over Stoneham, but it was Senior Night and all six of them contributed to the win, with five of them scoring at least one goal.
“It was a great final game for the team. Senior Night really got our energy high and the girls came out strong,” said head coach Erin Murphy. “It was a great team effort by all. It was also the first time since our first game of the season that we had every member of the team on the roster (dressed in uniform) which was a good feeling.”
Of the six seniors, Murphy said that one of them was able to finally enjoy a moment that she had been waiting to enjoy for the past four years.
“A standout moment in my mind was in the second half of the game our goalie Michelle Kusmaul was able to play in the field. Michelle has asked me for four years to play in the field but she was so valuable to us as our varsity goalie,” said Murphy. “In this game, I was able to give Michelle the field time she craved. She played the first half of the game in net, not letting up a goal, before we put junior Nikole Gosse into net. Nikole is a great athlete overall and is a lefty which I believe gives her an advantage in net only letting up two goals and making a number of saves as well.
“The best part however was when Michelle was able to score her first varsity goal. She had multiple shots on net but when the ball finally connected with the back of the net the whole stadium erupted.”
Besides Kusmaul, fellow seniors Kati Polimeno (3 goals), Maeve Cahill (2) and Jessica Driscoll and Ashley Demers had one goal each.
“This particular senior class is incredibly special to me as I coached them at the JV level when they were in the eighth grade before becoming the varsity coach. These players include Kati Polimeno, Maeve Cahill, Michelle Kusmaul, Ashley Demers, Aliana Kennen, and Jessica Driscoll. They were exceptional athletes then and have only continued to impress myself and anyone who watched them in not only lacrosse but many other sports. I take pride in the fact that my athletes are well rounded and are successful in a variety of sports.”
Murphy added that Polimeno ended the season with 65 goals and 100 draw controls. Cahill ended with 18 goals and 18 assists.
“Jess Driscoll and Ashley Demers were consistent on the draw circle and on defense. Jess is incredibly fast and an all around great athlete. Ashley has always been consistent on defense but her midfield minutes this year was a great contribution. Michelle Kusmaul has been our varsity goalie for four years and will be hard to replace. She has a natural instinct for goal and we have always felt confident with her in net. Unfortunately, Ali Kennen was injured in our first game but was there everyday, helping with stats and motivating her team.”
In the win the other goal scorers were Jamie Constantino with three goals and Emily Picher with one.
On the season, Tewksbury had wins over Dracut and Stoneham (twice each) and then Lowell. Stoneham is competing in the Division 4 state tournament and Lowell is competing in Division 1. Besides that Tewksbury lost nine games to teams competing in the Division 1 and 2 state tournaments.
Despite that difficult schedule, Murphy said she always saw the best efforts from the team night in and night out.
“I feel very fortunate to coach this group of girls. Our team is filled with leaders, scholars, and overall great young women. We improved on our record this year to five wins but had many other games that were very competitive, only dropping by a goal or two. There is a lot of strong competition in the MVC for girls lacrosse and every day we look to get a little better and give even the toughest teams some strong competition.”
Murphy was asked about the future of the program and if she believes that in terms of wins and losses, that a turnaround can happen next spring.
“Looking to the future of the program I am optimistic. We are losing six very key players this year but I have seen a lot of success in our younger players as well. Our incoming senior class will be strong with athletes such as Jamie Constantino, Victoria Catanzano, and Riley Sheehan.
“We also had many new faces this year that I am excited about such as Julia Moura, Addison Tanguay, and Sarah Doherty. While Julia has previous experience the other two players were new to the game this year but made great strides in their abilities and I look forward to seeing them continue to progress.
“There are also a number of girls on the JV squad I've kept my eye on and believe they will make a great impact on varsity next year. My hope is that the girls will take my encouragement and play in the off-season weather that be in the summer, fall or winter. This will be the key to helping our program progress as a whole.”
