TEWKSBURY – When Chris Burns was hired as the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys soccer coach before the 2012 season, he said this goals were to increase the number of players in the program which he did. He also wanted to qualify for the state tournament and win as many state tournament games as possible. He was successful there too, qualifying four times and reaching the sectional semi-finals twice.
His third goal was he wanted to win a league championship by his fourth year. If not, he said, he would step away in order for someone else to do it. The Redmen won a league title in his third year.
Over the course of nine years – and certainly there were some rough years in terms of wins and losses mixed in – Burns announced this past week that he has resigned from the post. He finished with an overall record of 49-84-25, which included the MVC Division 2 league title in 2014, sectional semi-final appearances in back-to-back years of '14 and '15. He coached the team to four winning seasons compiling a record of 37-27-14 in those years, and then 12-57-11 the other five years, which includes an 0-14-4 record his first year.
Burns said the decision had nothing to do with the program or the 1-6-1 mark from this past abbreviated season. It all has to do with his own family.
“The twins just turned nine and Zachary turned six. There's just a lot going on with them. The last couple of years (my wife) Dale has basically been doing everything, especially during the fall (when I've been coaching) so I've been missing (all of my kids' soccer) practices and she's out five days a week bringing the kids to practices and doing everything for our family. I would have to miss some of their games on the weekends if we had a game, so it just got to be a little bit too much.”
The twin boys Christopher and Benjamin play on different club teams. Their father started to coach Chris's team, but the program director wanted someone who would stay with the team during the spring and fall season.
“It was trending that way anyway, but that was pretty much the nail in the coffin for me at that point. I told him that I'll commit so I'm going to take this on for the next couple of years, working with these kids. It's tough to walk away (from Tewksbury).”
Certainly this is a tough loss to the TMHS Coaching staff. Burns completely turned a program around that had a lot of questions and concerns after the 2011 season.
“This is a huge loss for us. I know what Chris brings to the table, as a soccer coach,” said AD Ron Drouin. “I know how much he has held that program together. He's one of the best coaches on the staff, so this is going to be some big shoes to fill. I completely understand his personnel situation He has young kids and he wants to coach them in sports. I have been in his shoes and I understand that whole part of it. I like Chris a great deal. I respect him as a person a great deal. Anytime we lose a high end coach like that, it hurts. I wish Chris nothing but the best. He's been a pleasure to work with. This is a big loss.”
A 1997 graduate of LHS, Burns was an outstanding three-sport athlete, who was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014, just a month before being named the Town Crier's Coach of the Year. At Lowell, Burns was an Eastern Mass selection in soccer, who was among the league's top scorers. He also played basketball and at the time of his induction, he ranked fourth all-time in rebounds.
In track-and-field, he became one of the state's best high jumpers. During his senior season, he placed second at the MVC Meet, second at the Class A Eastern Mass Championship Meet, third at the All-States and third at the New Englands, finishing with a school record of 6-7.
He was named to the Lowell Sun All-Star team in each of the three sports during his senior year as well as several other awards.
After high school, he attended Worcester Academy where he was again a three-sport athlete and captain and MVP of the soccer team, as well as an All New England Prep selection. He also set the WA school record of 6-6 in the high jump where he placed second at the NE Prep School Championships.
He then went on to the University of Rhode Island where he placed seventh in the high jump at the Atlantic-10 Championship before transferring to Union College where he played soccer and participated in track until he graduated.
He immediately became a Physics Teacher at Gr. Lowell, starting in 2003. That same year, he started coaching, taking the varsity boys soccer job at Pelham High School. He spent four years there leading the Pythons to three state tournament appearances. He left to become the head girls coach at Gr. Lowell, where in five years, he compiled a record of 75-20-7, making five tournament appearances.
He came to Tewksbury before the '12 season, becoming the third coach in program history, following Steve Levine (305 wins) and Tom Carpenito (3 wins in 2011).
“When I got the job, my twin boys had basically just been born and I remember some days having to pick them up from daycare and then going to the Wynn (Middle School) Field. I would have the double stroller sometimes. The boys were like six months old at the time and whenever I brought them to practice, I would tell the one kid who was injured that day, who was sitting there, saying 'hey you are in charge of these babies. Don't let a ball hit the stroller. That's your job for the day. I know you're injured, but get in the way',” Burns said with a laugh.
On one hand that first year on the soccer field – nevermind the lack of sleep with twins – was tough as the Redmen finished 0-14-4, but at the same time, the seniors were the ones who helped turn things around. That’s something that Burns will never forget.
“They could have easily have walked away. There were eight of them and they stuck around,” said Burns. “Guys like Theo Hondros, James Aronson, Zach Jacobs could have easily walked away – and we only had two juniors that year – everyone else had walked away from the program but they didn't. They stuck around even though we didn't win any games. They deserve a lot of credit for helping to turn the program around. I always made it a point to tell them that 'I know that it's not going the way you want it to go but you guys being here is allowing the younger class, which at the time were guys like Ryan Bain, Connor MacLean, Connor Blair and John Donovan, they allowed those guys to stay on JV. If those seniors left, it would have forced me to play those freshmen on varsity and I don't know if they would have developed the same way because they played on JV and had success as a team. Those guys would not have been ready and they were able to get a year under their belts and see how we were practicing, see how we were changing things and then they were able to excel as they got older.”
The winless season then went to a 5-10-3 season in 2013 with just two seniors. The year after in 2014, the Redmen won the league and then went on to beat Marblehead 1-0 in overtime in the first round of the playoffs before losing to a strong Wayland team, 2-1 in the D3 sectional semi-finals.
In 2015, the Redmen finished 9-9-3 overall which included the dramatic post-season wins over North Reading (3-2) and Marblehead again (2-1) before losing to Wakefield, 2-0, at the Manning Bowl in Lynn.
The following year the team finished 10-9-0 and were defeated by Bedford, 2-1, in overtime, in the state tournament. Two years later, Tewksbury finished 9-6-4, and trailed Winchester 2-0 going to the second half, only to come back and tie it, before losing in overtime.
The past two seasons the team finished with a combined 5-18-3 record.
“I remember those first couple of years when we weren't very good. There was one practice when I separated all of the seniors with the underclassmen. I sat the underclassmen down and the year before we weren't very good,” Burns explained. “I remember telling them 'you just got to trust the process. Don't worry about what the scores of the games are, don't worry about the wins and losses because when you guys are juniors and seniors, that's when it's going to happen’.
“Ryan Bain told me that if I didn't do that, he probably would have gone to the football team instead just because he was so sick of losing. To hear that was great because (winning and losing is not just) what it's all about. It's about improving together as a unit and two years later, we won the league. It worked out and there was probably a lot of luck in there and we got Ameen (Kalkhoran) to transfer to our school and that helped. But in the beginning it was more about building the program and we did that.
“We also had (assistant/volunteer coaches) like Alex Hondros, Nick Bernardo and Pat Bernardo (and later on Nick Bain), who were alumni and who had so much pride in the program and the school. They had played for (Steve) Levine and those successful teams. To see where our program was at, and to have those guys came in to help me was so great to have them there and be a part of all of that. They just took a lot of pride into building the program back up and that's what those early years were all about.”
Certainly winning the league title in 2014, the first since Levine left in his final season in 2010, is something that Burns will always remember.
“That was awesome. We made it (deep in the tournament) and we just took off from there, making it to the tournament three or four years in a row and we were really, really good,” said Burns. “We dipped for a little bit but that span of 2014 to 2018, we were really tough to beat. We dipped for a year and got right back at it, making it to the tournament and losing that (memorable) game to Winchester in overtime.
“Those same kids elevated themselves and took in what we had been teaching them. That's the best part about coaching. Wins and losses are there and of course you want to win, but you want to see the improvement of the kids going from freshmen to seniors and just becoming better players, better kids, better leaders, being more vocal and learning how to play together. We always done that, I feel. Sometimes we didn't have great records, but we always had good kids.
“One thing I noticed over my nine years is I don't think we ever had any issues with any of the kids. We always had great kids and we never had any behavior issues or no kids thinking they were better than everyone else, we never had that. We always had really good kids. I think that says so much because the kids were all about improving as a team and becoming the best that we could be. For (the town of) Tewksbury, Tewksbury High, with the kids that have gone through there, they must be doing something right because we never had an issue at all.”
Burns also wanted to take a moment to thank some people who made his nine years so enjoyable.
“I want to thank (former Athletic Director Brian) Hickey. He's the one who gave me the opportunity,” said Burns. “I obviously also have to thank Ronnie Drouin. I have been a coach and a teacher since 2003 and throughout that time I've had probably six or seven bosses between department heads and athletic directors, and he's at the very top. He's a class act to work with. He stuck his neck out a few times for me when he didn't have to. He stood up to some parents when he probably didn't need to. He trusted in me. He's just a top-notch guy, a class act and a tremendous person to work for.
“For the most part the parents were very good. There were a few (exceptions), especially in the early years, but for the most part the parents were great. They did a lot of fundraising, they did a lot for the Boosters Club, getting scholarships for the kids and they really made it worthwhile. They just really made it easy for me. I didn't have to worry about that stuff and could just go out there and coach and worry about soccer and trying to win the games. I didn't have to worry about where we were going to get uniforms from, warm-up (clothing) from, they took care of all of that stuff.”
