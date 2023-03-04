WORCESTER — Last summer, Assumption baseball head coach Mike Rocco was simply preparing for another season in the competitive Northeast-10 conference as the Greyhounds were coming off a heartbreaking loss in the conference championship.
On what seemed to be another ordinary summer day, Rocco learned of something very unordinary — he was just one win shy of becoming the winningest coach in Assumption baseball history.
“I found out about it over the summer,” recalled Rocco. “It got brought up and it was just crazy that it was one game. I didn’t know anything about it before that. It could have been one game or a hundred games away, I didn’t find out about it until over the summer and luckily it was only one game and we were able to take care of it early in the year.”
The Greyhounds wasted no time grabbing that one win; Assumption beat Felician University 8-7 in just their second game of the 2023 campaign on February 18th to immortalize Rocco in the history books.
Since becoming head coach at Assumption in 2014, Rocco has posted a 151-195-3 record and immediately made an impact. In 2016, he led Assumption to their first playoff berth in seven years while in 2019 sent the ‘Hounds dancing to the NCAA tournament qualifying team for the first time in ten years.
Last season’s conference tournament finals birth was another step in the upward trajectory he is leading his squad.
When it comes to being the winningest coach in the history of the program, Rocco ensures win number 150 was a team effort.
“It’s something I never really thought about or anything like that, but I’ve been extremely fortunate to have really good players, really good assistant coaches, and the backing of the school,” said Rocco. “It’s made my life a lot easier and you don’t get to a winning record without those things and I’m really grateful to the guys I’ve been willing to coach, my administration, and the guys I’ve had as assistant coaches. It’s their honor and accomplishment too.”
Now entering his tenth season at the helm of the Assumption baseball squad, Rocco admits he is a very different coach from when he first started.
“I’m definitely a different coach than I was ten years ago,” he said. “I was young and I was still a little green and trying to figure things out. Not that I’ve figured things out by any stretch of the imagination now, but being at the same school for ten years and knowing how the school works, the administration that I have, and the type of kid we want to recruit, I’m at a point now where I have a better understanding of what goes into it day by day and how to prepare our team better.”
Rocco, a 2003 graduate of Tewksbury High School, was the Town Crier’s Male Athlete of the Decade due to his stardom in football, basketball, and baseball. When he reflects on his decision to pursue coaching, that choice comes all the way back to Tewksbury.
“The coaches from Tewksbury when I played, Brian Aylward with football, Ron Drouin with baseball, and Jimmy Sullivan with basketball were huge mentors to me,” said Rocco. “I’ve taken a little bit from those guys even though that was a long time ago. Those guys and how they coached have definitely helped me along the way.”
Rocco attended Bryant University where he played both baseball and basketball, and when his professional playing aspirations were crushed, he knew he couldn't step away from the game he loved.
“It wasn’t really until the end of my collegiate career that I really started thinking about coaching,” he recalled. “I think every single one of us has a dream of playing professionally and when it becomes a reality that’s not going to happen and you need to start thinking about what’s going to happen next, I started to get more caught up in the idea about coaching.”
Rocco’s first collegiate job came at Daniel Webster College before stints at the Keene Swamp Bats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League and the Nashua Silver Knights of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
“I was extremely fortunate that my first coaching job in college as an assistant coach I worked with JP Pyne up at Daniel Webster College,” said Rocco. “JP has become a great friend of mine and he was a great mentor for me as a coach just getting into it. He really helped me work to love the game from a different side of it.”
Rocco’s first head coaching position came at Lesley University from 2011 to 2013 where he took an 0-28 season in their inaugural campaign in 2011 to a 13-17 season in his final year with the Lynx.
“That’s obviously a totally different situation with the school,” said Rocco. “There was never any baseball at the school and they were just starting to turn into a co-ed school and I was only twenty-four or twenty-five when I got the job, so I was really trying to figure things out on the fly and hustle and get the school's name out there and try to build a program.
“We obviously took our lumps there early in the process but by the end of my last year we were competing for a conference tournament spot and it was an unbelievable experience and I learned some things in my four total years there that have helped me today,” he said.
Milestones aside, Rocco is optimistic Assumption can build off their success last season into this spring.
“Now we are a team and a program that should be consistently looked at as a team that should be in playoff contention every year,” he said. “We returned almost our entire starting lineup, we’ve lost some good guys on the pitching staff but we feel good about the guys there. We’re starting to learn about the roles they are going to fit into but hopefully by the end of the season we’re looking to be back in the conference tournament again and seeing if we can put together a nice little run.”
