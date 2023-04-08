TEWKSBURY – Lowell was no match for Tewksbury on Tuesday afternoon. Swarming on defense and attacking on offense, the Redmen walked off Doucette Field with a convincing 14-4 victory in their season opener.
“(It feels) really great,” said Redmen head coach Erin Murphy. “We usually do start with Lowell every season, and they have been a really strong program historically, so it can be a really tough game to start with. Getting the win this time around is a great morale boost, especially going into Andover on Friday (who) is a really tough program.”
Jamie Constantino led the way with six goals, followed by Emily Picher (four goals), Mackenzie Hickey (three goals), and Kat Schille (one goal).
Tewksbury wasted no time getting on the scoreboard when Constantino slithered through the Lowell defense to find the back of the net just fifty seconds into the action. From there, she had a hat-trick by the seventeen minute mark and didn’t stop there.
“Jamie had a great game,” said Murphy. “Being a senior and being a captain has really given her a lot of confidence this season. She’s just (went) for it and commands the offense, which is great. She is the point person on all of our plays because she has the experience and the confidence to make it happen.”
Right behind Constantino in offensive production was Picher, who also netted a hat-trick before the conclusion of the first half. Like Constantino, her ability to get to the net was a challenge for Lowell defenders.
However, it wasn’t solely the offensive play that led to such a dominating victory. Starting in net, Nikole Gosse and Lydia Barnes split time, both excelling in their ability to clear the ball following a Lowell turnover.
“Both Lydia and Nikole are doing really well,” said Murphy. “They go in there and give it their all and they’re very confident. Especially with their clears, in our play day (in practice) they were a bit quick to get rid of the ball, and today they were much more relaxed waiting for their teammates to get open and it really helped the transition.”
In front of Gosse and Barnes, the Redmen defensive effort was textbook. Allowing just six shots on goal, Redmen sticks were active and hardly ever allowed Lowell to get quality scoring opportunities. Led by Riley Sheehan and Sarah Doherty, Tewksbury was quick to get to ground balls and intercepted many Lowell passes.
“Defensively, the slides were there, they weren’t able to work the ball in, which really helped shut down their offense,” said Murphy of the effort.
As the Redmen start their season 1-0, they will immediately be tested on Friday by one of the best teams they’ll play all season.
“Andover I anticipate more passing in front of the net from their offense and them getting more one on one opportunities,” said Murphy. “So really making sure that our defense is communicating because they’re going to be worked a lot harder and have to move a lot more as well as playing more minutes.”
Not only will Tewksbury have to tighten up their defense, taking pride in each offensive possession will be the key to success against a powerhouse like Andover.
“A bit towards the end we were rushing a bit on offense, I think just the excitement of being up. When we get the ball against Andover, it’s time to catch your breath and really make the most of every ball control,” said Murphy.
The Redmen are back in action this Friday night for a matchup with rival Andover.
