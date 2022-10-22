BILLERICA – Last Wednesday, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team kept things rolling with the team's fifth straight win, a 102-83 decision over Billerica held at the Shawsheen Tech Pool.
A big part of the team's success has been the performances from the local swimmers from Tewksbury, especially Matthew Jo. In this win, he took first in the 200-yard medley (2:21.31), was second in the 100-yard butterfly (1:04.94) and was part of the first place 400-freestyle relay along with Philip Nguyen, Tewksbury's Alan Dang and Carter DeLano with a combined time of 4:02.02.
This season, Jo has qualified for both sectionals and state meets in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.55) and 200-IM (2:12.31). He has qualified for sectionals in the 50-freestyle (24.70), the 100-butterfly (1:01.60) and 100 freestyle (53.19). He will also be a big part of two of the three relays going to sectionals and states.
“Matthew's versatility has really been a key to our success this year,” said head coach Jason Smith. “He has been asked to swim in several different events throughout the season, wherever he can best help the team. He has done so without complaint and done well. Since last year, he has definitely grown taller and gotten stronger, and you can see the results in the water. He quietly goes about his business each day, working to improve. We are excited to see how he wraps up the season, especially at our big postseason meets. It should be a fun finish.”
The other individual first places from the Billerica meet included Jonathan Phan in the 100-freestyle (55.81) and Carter DeLano in the 100-breaststroke (1:11.06) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:25.82).
Coming away with second places included Callie DeLano in the 200-yard freestyle (2:25.62), Nguyen in the 50-free (26.03) and the 100-backstroke (1:11.18) and Phan in the 200-medley (2:23.32). Third places were earned by Marissa Connolly in the 200-freestyle (2:27.50), Alan Dang in the 100-butterfly (1:12.06), Callie DeLano in the 500-free (6:32.00) and Rebecca MacLeod in the 100-backstroke (1:12.10).
MacLeod also swiped a fourth place in the 50-free (27.53). Also taking fourths included Hope Anderson in the 200-free (2:29.28) and 500-free (6:45.75), Alan Dang in the 200-medley (2:44.81), Bethany Anderson in the 100-backstroke (1:20.78), Tewksbury's Rania Elouahi in the 100-freestyle (1:07.07), and Tewksbury's Amanda Lightburn in the 100-breaststroke (1:30.43).
Taking fifth places included Lana Dang in the 100-backstroke (1:30.35), Connolly in the 100-free (1:07.96) and Tewksbury's Joanna Green in the 100-butterfly (1:25.25). Elouahi was sixth in the 50-free at 29.95.
In the relays, the Red Rangers took second, fourth and fifth in the 200-medley. The second place team consisted on Nguyen, Carter DeLano, Alan Dang and Phan, and they finished at 1:59.44. The fourth place team was Bethany Anderson with Lightburn, MacLeod and Lawrence and they were clocked at 2:21.13. Then the fifth place team was Green with Mazen Halloul, Lana Dang and Juan Polanco and they came in at 2:23.94.
In the 200-free relay, Halloul, Lawrence, Lightburn and Bethany Anderson finished second at 2:14.30, followed by Lana Dang with Bolduc, Green and Polanco, who were third at 2:22.22.
Then in the 400-freestyle relay, the team of Connolly, Elouahi, Callie DeLano and MacLeod were third at 4:37.37 and the team of Hope Anderson, Green, Lawrence and Bethany Anderson were fourth at 5:02.50.
Finally in the diving competition, it was straight domination as Sophia Ferrara was first with 2:06.30 points, followed by Sadie Mazzeo-Ghirarda, who was second with 178.30 points and Polanco was third with 165.45.
The Red Rangers will conclude the regular season on Friday when the team travels to Lowell. The Friday after that, will be the MVC Championship Meet at WPI starting at 5:30 pm.
