TEWKSBURY – Round, round, round, here we go again.
It seems like every year or every other year, the Town Crier is introducing a new Tewksbury Boys Indoor Track coach. And here we are doing it again.
Back in 2011, Steve Levine retired after a long tenure and since then it's been a Carousel Ride with Bill Meuse, Peter Fortunato, Scott Vandermolen and Peter Molloy taking the position two years each, followed by Jake Cofer last year and now former TMHS track star and former Town Crier intern Nick Parsons.
Parsons knows all about the Carousel Ride – his own as he has bounced around many programs as an assistant/volunteer coach, but is thrilled to have landed his first head coach's gig at his alma mater.
“It's a full circle coming here. I love this and I forgot how much I loved coming here and being here,” he said.
Parsons was a member of Levine's final team in 2011, graduating that spring after being a part of the cross-country and indoor and outdoor track teams throughout his four years. He then went to Holy Cross, before getting his Masters Degree at Harvard Graduate School of Education. During his years in college, he quickly realized that he wanted to get into coaching.
“I got into coaching because it's about helping kids and helping them be the best that they can be,” he said. “I'm a science guy, so I have a passion for the mechanics of it all, the skill and to know all about it.”
Parsons started as a volunteer/assistant coach back here in Tewksbury from 2013-2016.
“When I (first) coached here, (former girls coach) John Byrnes was just at the peak of his career,” said Parsons.
He then landed a teaching job first in Lawrence before moving on to Cambridge Ridge and Latin, where he's currently still employed as a chemistry teacher. He took tours as an assistant track coach at both of those schools for one year each, before moving up the ladder. He was hired as the pole vault coach at Merrimack College and served there for a year. The position was eliminated, so he figured since he was teaching in Cambridge, it was time to continue to coach, but for no paycheck this time around.
“I went to Harvard and coached as a volunteer and spent one year there,” he said. “I went there to pay my dues. I hadn't done that yet. I was riding the coattails of John Byrnes and Peter Fortunato and we had some phenomenal coaches and phenomenal athletes here. I never just clocked times for two or three months, so I wanted to pay my dues but it was crazy. I was getting up at 5 am to go to work and not getting home until 8 at night, but it was the best thing. It's where I got my formal education in the sport and not to sound immodest but I feel that I can coach any event now, whereas before I could alright. At Harvard, I was learning from the masters and it was just a whole another level.”
That background intrigued Ron Drouin, who has been looking for some stability in this program since he came onboard as Athletic Director.
“We're excited about Nick as our new head boys indoor track coach. He's a former athlete here. He's got some different coaching stops at the collegiate level. He did some volunteering at Harvard, did some work at Merrimack and brings a nice resume to us. We're excited to see the direction that he can he hopefully lead our track program,” said Drouin.
Parsons takes over a program that is extremely young, which he says is a good thing.
“We have a great group of kids out and we are very, very new,” said Parsons, who is also engaged to a former TMHS Track Star Lauren Andella and the couple is scheduling a November wedding. “Two thirds of the team are freshmen and sophomores and then on the junior and senior end, I think we have less than ten. For a lot of valid reasons, a lot of our regular returners didn't come out. It's fun though because it's kind of a blank slate because you are coming into this during the middle of a pandemic.
“For me it's been fun and you want to build the program from scratch and in a lot of ways that will be challenging, but the advantage is that we're building something good. It's just so cool to see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.