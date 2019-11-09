WRENTHAM – A week earlier, both Makayla Paige and Meghan Ostertag had to pull out during the middle of the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship Meet held at Shedd Park in Lowell due to injuries. For Paige, she had been dealing with stomach cramps, not just that mean, but throughout the majority of this season – and still she went undefeated in every dual meet.
Well the two came back and performed extremely well during Saturday's Frank Mooney Coaches Invitational Meet held in Wrentham, the same course both the girls and boys teams will be competing at this Saturday at the Eastern Mass Championship Meet.
Paige told the Boston Herald that if her cramps appeared again during this meet, she was going to shut down her fall season. However, that didn't happen as she ran a more "conservative race", and not only did she avoid all pain, but she came through the 3.1 mile course as the winner of the Division 1 Jr race with a time of 19:15.4.
“I wanted to run even splits and then pick it up the last mile,” Paige said to the Herald's ace reporter Joe Reardon. “I really couldn’t see the leaders at the mile, but once I got to the first hairpin turn I picked it up a little.”
Reardon said that Paige “was never really challenged as she defeated runner-up Vivian McMahon of Brookline (19:36.37) by more than 20 seconds.”
“Makayla bounced back with a first place finish in the junior race,” said coach Fran Cusick. “The plan was to run the first mile very conservatively and then to just move up from there. Cross-country runners are notorious for overanalyzing race plans and then throwing them out once the gun goes off, but Makayla stuck to it, even though the track runner in her was having a hard time holding back. She came through the first mile in about 6:30, the second mile in about 6:15, and then hit the last 1.1 miles at about 5:54 pace. For both Meghan and Makayla, they are in good shape, so seeing it come together in a race was a big confidence boost.”
Ostertag finished fifth in the Division 1 Sr Race with a time of 20:00.8.
“It was her best invitational performance of the season and this should give her some confidence heading into Saturday's Meet,” said Cusick.
Erica Hinkle was the third and final competitor and she participated in the Division 1 sophomore race and ran her personal best by an incredible four minute and thirty second span.
The three runners, as well as the rest of the Redmen will be back at Wrentham for Saturday morning's Division 3 Eastern Mass Championship Meet race.
"The top four teams automatically qualify for All-States along with the next seven individuals,” said Cusick. “Team-wise, we are in a very strong division and are probably on the outside looking in to make it to All-States. However, on a good day we have a chance to finish in the top ten out of 30 or so teams, which would be a great way to wrap up the season. Regardless, I am looking forward to this meet as it is a chance for our kids to race against great competition on a fast course and any competitor would relish that opportunity.”
On the boys side, eight individuals competed. In the Division 1 Sr/Jr race, Tyler Paulding was 152nd at 19:39.3 and Thomas Barinelli was 207th at 21:07.5, as a total of 239 runners crossed the line.
In the D1 Junior race, Justin Flynn was 253rd at 21:13.2 In the D1 Sophomore race, Nick Polimeno was 173rd at 19:43.9 and Tyler Feingold was 227th at 20:24.7. Finally in the D1 Freshmen race (3,000 meters), Tristan Leslie was 43rd at 11:02.3, Kyle Adams was 97th at 11:43.8 and Alex Naghibi was 241st at 13:04.7.
“We typically hold out our top guys from this meet and they race on this coming Saturday at the divisional meet," said coach Peter Fortunato. "We treat this meet as the last meet of the season for anyone that is not racing at the divisional meet. It was a great meet and a beautiful day for it. The racing conditions were perfect. Just about every single guy improved from the week before at the MVC Meet. The team as a whole has been working extremely hard and it is nice when they pays off.
“The highlight of the day came from freshman Tristan Leslie who placed 43rd overall in the Freshman 3K and came home with a medal. Tristan has come a long way since the start of the season. He looks like a runner and he is very competitive. If this week of practice goes well for him there is a good chance he finds himself on the starting line for our Divisional Meet on Saturday. This is the first time, since I have been the head coach that a freshman would be toeing the line at the divisional championships. This just shows how talented and hard working Tristan really is. If he sticks to running, he is going to have a very bright future in this sport.”
In this Saturday’s race, the Tewksbury Boys will be part of the first race of the day starting at 9:30 am and the girls race will go off at 10:45 am.
This past week the MVC announced its all-league selections. On the girls’ side, Makayla Paige was named as an all-conference selection, while Meghan Ostertag was named to the second team, as was Gustavo Tizzotti on the boys side.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.