MARLBOROUGH — Before the start of the MIAA Div. 3 state tournament, the Shawsheen Tech boys lacrosse team has already added a piece of hardware to its trophy case.
In a 16-12 win over Assabet, the Rams claimed themselves the best vocational team in the state in the Vocational Championship game on Friday afternoon for the first time since 2018.
“It’s awesome to have it back,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “We were on a good run back in the early 2000s. It’s good to be back and it’s good to have it back in our league.”
To make it even sweeter, the Rams avenged their loss in last season’s championship contest, where they fell by a score of 14-13 to Essex Tech in an overtime thriller.
“It’s always good to have this because sometimes we don’t fare as well in the MIAA, but this gives us our own little bragging rights for the year,” Baker continued. “It’s all good stuff for the kids.”
The Rams came out with intensity in the first quarter, scoring the first three goals of the contest. However, Assabet was able to respond with an answer of its own that sent the game to the second quarter knotted at four.
That’s when Shawsheen exploded. The Rams went on a 7-2 run, including five unanswered goals to start the quarter. Brayton Carbone headlined the effort, scoring a pair of his five total tallies.
“He’s had a great season for us, he does a great job down at X,” said Baker of Carbone. “He’s got a great shot from that high slot area and he’s sneaky. The size does help him in that aspect, he can move around. He had a great game.”
Rounding out the Shawsheen offense was Chase Darcey (three goals), Trey Elliott (two goals), Jack Martins (two goals), Zack Timmons, Teagan Ledoux, and Derek Maguire.
“We had a great game all around, a lot of sharing of goals which is good,” Baker said of his well-rounded scoring. “Go back to last game with Essex, we had six guys with two goals and one guy with one. It’s tough to stop, a team that’s sharing the ball like that. We had another day as far as that goes, a lot of guys touched the ball and a lot of guys scored.”
However, Assabet applied some pressure in the second half, coming out of the gate with two quick scores. In the third quarter flurry of seven shots on goal, Quinn Guinane made four of his 11 total saves to keep the Rams in front.
“We didn’t come out how we should have, having that lead going into half,” said Baker. “I give them all the credit in the world and they came out hard at the half. We just had to get back to work and adjust back to where we were.”
Ultimately, the Shawsheen defense was able to adjust and shutdown the Assabet push.
“They had a couple kids who were dangerous that we got word of from film and some other coaches,” said Baker. “We did a good job on them, staying on hands and pushing them to their weak hand.”
With the state tournament approaching, Baker and the Rams will look to use this win as momentum.
“It’ll give us some confidence going in, which is good,” said the coach. “Anytime we can get a win in the MIAA tournament it’s good for the vocational schools. At the end of the day, sometimes we’re looked down upon. If we can grab a win or two wins, it’s awesome for the program.”
In the vocational semifinals, the Rams beat Essex by a 15-8 score.
Junior Caleb Caceres has been one of the state's top wrestlers for three years of high school.
He's a pretty good running back on a football team that played in the Div. 5 Super Bowl in December, too.
But Caceres' performance on Wednesday in Danvers was as clutch as any match he has won or any touchdown he helped produce.
Behind a dominating evening in the faceoff circle that saw Caceres give the Rams a seemingly endless stream of possessions, the Rams defeated Essex by a seven-goal margin.
In two regular-season matchups with the Hawks, Shawsheen lost a pair of two-goal games, but Round 3 was a far different story.
The key sequence of the game came with the score tied 2-2 early in the second quarter.
With 5:11 left in the first half, senior captain Mike Lawson of Billerica scored to put Shawsheen ahead to stay.
Forty-six seconds later, after Caceres won the draw, freshman Jacoby Patterson powered in for a goal.
Shawsheen goalie Quinn Guinane made a big save setting up the next Ram tally, a terrific move by senior Derek Maguire of Wilmington off of a nice feed from freshman Jack Martins of Wilmington.
Sophomore Brayton Carbone helped set up the goal as well, racing to the end line several times to maintain possession for the Rams.
Martins added another Shawsheen goal 23 seconds before halftime.
Five different Rams had first-half goals.
Junior Chase Darcey of Billerica converted a pass from senior Kyle Knell of Billerica for a 1-0 lead and Lawson converted a Carbone pass to make it 2-0.
Sophomore Zack Timmons of Wilmington helped create the early offense with solid play behind the Essex net.
The Hawks would score once with a mad-advantage in the first quarter and again on the man-up early in the second to tie the game before Shawsheen's four-goal outburst to close out the half.
The Rams would outscore Essex 5-2 in the third quarter.
Martins scored 43 seconds into the third quarter with a spin move, then Maguire finished Darcey's pass to make it 8-3.
A wonderful passing play that went from Patterson to Darcey to junior Teagan Ledoux made it 9-3 before Ledoux withstood several hard hits by Essex defenders before passing to Lawson, who set up Carbone with Shawsheen's 10th goal.
Junior Trey Elliott made it 11-3, converting a Maguire pass.
Essex scored late in the third quarter and early in the fourth to give the home team a glimmer of hope, but Caceres put a stop to any of those thoughts with a faceoff win that led to a goal by Carbone just 10 seconds after the Essex tally. Darcey assisted the goal with a nice pass.
Darcey, Elliott (a vicious rip into the top corner) and Patterson would conclude the Shawsheen scoring with fourth-quarter goals.
Defensively, junior Eddie Peterson, junior Ryan Feudo, Knell as well as Elliott were just a few of many defensive standout for the Rams.
The Rams opened play in the MIAA state tournament on Monday and started with a memorable 12-11 overtime win over Nipmuc Regional of Upton in the Div. 3 playoffs.
The Rams will be back on the field Wednesday at 4 p.m. against top-seeded Norwell.
