BILLERICA/TEWKSBURY– When Emma Jensen arrived at the Billerica High School track last Wednesday for a Merrimack Valley Conference dual meet, it all started coming back.
Two years ago, Jensen suffered a severe injury as a sophomore while hurdling in Tewksbury’s final meet of the season at that very track — an injury that led to months of difficult recovery.
“I had two hurdles left (and) I kicked my leg up and felt a pop,” said the senior. “I finished the race and then threw myself onto the ground, I was in so much pain.”
After a visit with the doctor, Jensen discovered she tore her hip, requiring immediate surgery that left her sidelined for both the cross country and indoor season as a junior.
As Jensen took to the starting line in the 100-meter hurdles last Wednesday, the floodgates of memories opened in her mind. She remembered the pain of two years ago. She remembered her rehab, and she certainly remembered her personal goals for her final track season as a Redmen — which ultimately overcame all possible fears.
When the senior crossed the finish line, she added a new memory to the Billerica High School track, that of qualifying for the state meet with a second-place finish and time of 16.9 seconds.
“It felt really amazing,” said Jensen. “Once I heard (I qualified for states) I was so happy, I ran and told coach (Fran) Cusick and Wilson, I was so happy. It was a really nice, full-circle moment.”
Since returning from her hip injury last outdoor season, Jensen has taken her hurdles skills to another level, qualifying for the all-state meet last spring and now states this spring.
“It was a lot of resting and patience, which I didn’t really didn’t have,” Jensen said with a laugh. “I was very eager to get back to running. I stretched a lot (and) I went to (physical therapy).”
In just her first season back from injury, Jensen qualified for both the state and all-state meet in the 400-meter hurdles. She placed fourth (1:21) at states and 23rd (1:09.84) at all states last spring.
“It was a lot of mental recovery,” she said. “I was more scared of it happening again because the moment would just replay in my head. I was very nervous that it was going to happen again but I talked to (coach) Cusick and (coach) Wilson a lot and they really helped me power through it.
“It’s more mental because you’re supposed to take three steps in the middle of each hurdle and that’s a rhythm you are supposed to get into,” she continued of the 100-meter hurdles. “Coming back from the injury, that was a bit troubling, trying to get my steps back down and making sure I was consistent.”
This season, Jensen looks to build on where she left off. In order to qualify for all-states for the second consecutive season, she is willing to put in the extra work.
“I definitely need to come in by myself some days to get more hurdle work in,” said Jensen. “It’s limited with the amount of coaches we have. There’s a lot of events that happen, and there’s not (enough) coaches for everyone to do one specific thing. Coming by myself and doing my own workouts will help.”
Although Jensen has been running track and cross country since she was a freshman, it wasn’t until recently where she fully decided to dedicate herself to the hurdling events.
“I really wanted to try something new and be a multi-event athlete,” she said. “I didn’t just want to do one race. I knew I wanted to sprint and I thought hurdles would be a good aspect of sprinting. Hurdles have been my thing ever since.”
As soon as Cusick heard of Jensen coming to the program, he knew she was going to make an early impact.
“Emma has been just a wonderful part of our program since her freshman year,” said the coach. “I remember when she started, the summer before her freshman year, she was doing some of the summer practices with the team and people like Makayla Paige and Erin Sands kept telling me that this new kid looked like she could be a pretty good runner. Well, they turned out to be right on the money.”
Like Jensen, Cusick vividly remembers her injury suffered amidst the Fall 2 season her sophomore year.
“She was running amazing, I remember thinking she has a chance to win this when suddenly you could tell that something was very wrong,” Cusick said. “She was clearly in pain, I believe she finished the race, but basically limped to the finish line. From there, it soon became apparent that this was not a minor injury, but something that could potentially be career altering. We learned shortly thereafter that the injury was going to keep her out of commission for quite some time.”
While Jensen tirelessly persevered her way back on the track, Cusick took notice of her work ethic and overall character.
“Emma is naturally a very positive person, but this was something that would make even the most optimistic athlete a bit morose,” said Cusick. “However, she didn’t wallow in self-pity but instead immediately started figuring out a plan of action. I’m proud of her for overcoming a tough situation and for showing so much grit in the face of adversity.”
