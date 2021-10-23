TEWKSBURY – Last Wednesday afternoon was Sr. Day for the Tewksbury Memorial High School boys and girls cross-country teams, and both squads ended up splitting a tri-meet held against North Andover and Lawrence.
Starting with the boys, North Andover came away with a 15-48 win, while, Tewksbury got past a depleted Lawrence roster with a 15-50 score. The split puts Tewksbury at 3-5 on the season and the regular season concluded on Wednesday at Shedd Park against Lowell and Chelmsford in another tri-meet.
“The boys ran strong and I was very proud of how they competed. The senior class across the board did a great job and showed great leadership like they have all season,” said head coach Peter Fortunato.
Junior Nick Alvarado was Tewksbury's top finisher as he was 11th overall with a time of 15:59.1 over the 2.8 mile course. He was followed by Tristan Leslie, who was 16th at 16:58.0.
The next three finishers were seniors including Alek Cranston, who was 19th at 17:07, Nick Polimeno, who was 22nd at 17:33.1 and then Ben Sharpe, who was 22nd at 17:33.2.
“Alek has done a great job changing the culture back around and the future is bright because of all of the hard work he has put in,” said Fortunato. “The next senior to finish was our three-year guy, Nick Polimeno. Nick has improved each meet and is really looking like a cross country runner.
“Our first year senior, Ben Sharpe was the next senior to finish. Ben has been an absolute joy to coach and I am excited because he plans to do winter and spring track as well. Finally, Willow Trodden, is our only four-year senior runner. Willow was unable to compete due to shin pain but has been a huge part of our team the past four years and is getting healthier each week. We expect big things from Willow the next few meets.”
Turning to the girls team, they also split with similar scores, losing to North Andover, 19-40 and beating Lawrence, 15-50.
Seniors Molly Cremin, Maci Chapman — back from an injury — and Elyse O'Leary were the team's top three finishers, taking 8th, 9th and 12th at respective times of 18:28, 18:57 and 20:22.
“Molly Cremin was once again our top athlete, finishing in fourth place overall. It was nice to see Maci back and racing after a three week absence from the lineup due to a foot injury. Maci is coming off a fantastic summer of training and was looking great before she had to take a hiatus, so we are hoping that she can return to form quickly over the next couple weeks as we head into the more important meets of the season,” said head coach Fran Cusick.
Finishing behind the trio included Cassidy Paige (15th at 20:41), Riley Stevenson (17th at 20:49), Olivia Millspaugh (19th at 21:11.0), Maisan Nguyen (21st at 24:36) and Teagan Claycombe (22nd at 24:38).
The seven seniors including captains Maci Chapman and Molly Cremin, as well as Elyse O’Leary, Erica Hinkle, Tierney Trant, Maisan Nguyen and Victoria Allen were honored for their commitment to the program.
“I want to thank all seven of these athletes for their contributions to the program over the past four years. Erica, Maisan, Elyse, and Victoria have been on the team since their freshman year. Maci, Molly, and Tierney joined as sophomores. So it’s been quite a ride with this group, through some very tough times with COVID making last year’s season essentially a series of time trials. Through it all this group has maintained a positive energy and have been a ton of fun to coach. Each one of them brings a ton to the table both athletically and intellectually and it will be interesting to see what colleges they end up selecting.
“I also want to thank the Boosters group and to Kelly Wentworth for getting our seniors some posters, which came out great. Finally, I want to thank Olivia Millspaugh and Emma Jensen, our juniors, for putting so much effort into the senior night festivities, they really came out great.”
In the 1.6 mile combined gender JV race, Evan Festa was the top Tewksbury finisher taking eighth at 10:13. He was followed by Njila Lantum (9th, 10:15), King Shakes (11th at 11:09), Deven Ricci (13th at 11:22), Edison Sok (16th at 11:44), David Bourque (17th at 12:02), Dephnie Alcide (22nd at 13:25.0), Audrey Mader (23rd, 13:33.0), Cassie Berry (27th, 13:52.0), Eric Hinkle (28th at 13:52), Brooke Lightfoot (33rd, 14:38), Emily Watkins (34th at 14:39), Skye Tambi (35th at 15:06), Kyle Ernewein (36th at 16:39) and Dominic Capuano (37th at 17:59).
