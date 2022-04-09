BILLERICA – Heading into last season, Shawsheen Tech Softball coach Scott Ialuna and the Rams didn’t know what to expect. After missing out on the 2020 season due COVID-19, they returned only two players with varsity experience to the lineup from the 2019 roster, so it looked like it might be an uphill battle if they wanted to qualify for the state tournament.
As it turned, that turned out to be true for much of the season, as the Rams struggled at times on their way to a 4-8 record, leaving them a couple of wins shy of qualifying for tournament.
On the positive side, however, the Rams won two of their last three games on their way to that 4-8 mark and also had several players gain some of that all important varsity experience in the process, giving the team a much brighter outlook heading into this season.
“Last year, we only had two returning starters, and in the first few weeks the game was too fast for a lot of our players,” Ialuna said. “Now, we have seven starters returning, plus some real promising newcomers. The team has already improved over the scrimmages we have had this season. This team has a lot of potential and right now, I like the direction we are headed in.”
One of the biggest reasons for Ialuna’s optimism is the depth and experience that the Rams will bring to the pitcher’s circle where the due of senior captains Sandra Watne of Wilmington and Kayla Mirisola of Tewksbury will lead a talented group of hurlers. Watne, who will continue her softball career at West Virginia Wesleyan next season posted a sub 3.00 ERA last season, while Mirisola’s ERA hovered around 4.50.
They will not be alone however, as junior Mia Bisso of Tewksbury, who struck out eight batters in her varsity debut last season, as well as senior tri-captain Ella Malvone of Wilmington will also see some time in the circle.
“You can never have enough pitching, and that will be one of our strengths,” Ialuna said. “Sandra and Kayla have done a great job over their careers, which started as freshman. We will be relying heavily on them to keep us in games. Mia made the most out of her opportunities last year, and I am planning on getting her in the mix this year as well. Also, Ella Malvone has had a terrific preseason on the mound, and in the field, and can be called upon if needed.”
Malvone will certainly give the Rams some pitching depth, but when she is not pitching she will be in the lineup as a first baseman or outfielder and will also be providing plenty of offense at the plate, while sophomore centerfielder Reagan Bowden will also return to the lineup to give the Rams some pop, as will Watne and Mirisola.
“Reagan led the team in batting average and on base percentage as a freshman last year, so I will be counting on her quite a bit,” Ialuna said. “Ella posed a lot of problems when she got on base, and she led the team in stolen bases and runs scored. Sandra was in the top two or three in pretty much every offensive category, and Kayla also had a good season at the plate.”
Ialuna will also be looking to get big contributions from sophomore catcher Jeyana Cronin, who made the most of her opportunities last year, as well as newcomers like freshman first baseman Gianna Caruso and sophomore seconds baseman Paige Fuller of Wilmington have swung the bat well in the preseason.
The goals are a lot different for the Rams as they head into this season as opposed to last season, and Ialuna and his team are embracing those expectations. Now it is just a matter of going out and putting it all together against what Ialuna describes as a very challenging schedule.
“We have a good blend of experience, promising newcomers, and youth with six underclassmen. How quickly we can put it altogether is the key to the season,” Ialuna said. “We performed better in our last two scrimmages against good teams, which leads me to have a lot of optimism for the 2022 season.
“We have a difficult schedule. We open with Greater Lowell, who we were 0-2 against last year, Essex Tech (0-2), and Bedford, who was the number one seed in Division 2 last year. But the only way you get better is by playing good teams. The goal is always to make the state tournament, and this year is no different. This team has the talent to make that happen, we just need to work on the team chemistry so everyone is on the same page.”
