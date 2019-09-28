TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury High girls’ volleyball team is finding out early just how hard it is going to be to repeat last year’s magical regular season run.
Monday evening, the Redmen let their coach know they are ready for the challenge with an epic, five-set triumph over Haverhill, 3-2, at Tony Romano Court.
Tewksbury played its second five-set match of the young season, this time against an improved Hillies’ squad, and gutted it out in triumphant fashion, 15-25, 27-25, 20-25, 25-22, 16-14.
“This wasn’t a game that we had in the bag at any point, but we stayed positive, stayed loud, and stayed positive,” said Tewksbury coach Allie Luppi. “They made some mistakes but didn’t let it affect their play, which was nice to see and gives me hope for the future that we’ll keep battling like that.”
After sweeping Haverhill at home, last year, the 15-25 first set loss appeared to be a troubling indicator for the Redmen.
“We did not start off well because we weren’t aggressive offensively,” said Luppi. “Our serve receive was good, our sets were good, but we just kept trying to tip it so we weren’t able to get a ton of kills. We get kills by swinging big so I encouraged them to swing and swing.”
Tewksbury dug in during the early stages of the second set and the grind was on for the next four sets. The Redmen fell behind by as much as four points in the second game, and as late as, 15-19, before rallying to take the lead at 22-21. It was 24-23 when Tewksbury got the first of three set points before tying the match, 27-25.
Game three saw Haverhill regain the upper hand. It was nip-and-tuck all the way through the set until the Hillies took the last four points to win, 25-22. The four-point run was the longest by either team in the game.
It was more of the same in the fourth game, with each team having to work hard for every point, with multi-point runs tough to come by. Haverhill, at one point, had an 21-18 advantage until Tewksbury dug in and went on a four-point run to retake the lead 22-21.
The Hillies tied it back up at 22-22 before the Redmen began focusing on getting the ball to Wild and she came through with some powerful hits, including a mega-smash at the end of a 3-0 run that gave Tewksbury the set, 25-22.
“I had a conversation with our setter (Alexa Harrington), I said find out who’s getting the kills, which is usually the same person (Wild) every game; we have to get that person the ball,” said Luppi. “We started to do that more, which got our offense going.”
The Redmen fell behind, 3-6, in the fifth and final set but refused to yield to Haverhill and its Hillie Nation. They fought back to take a 9-8 lead, before the point by point battle continued.
Haverhill had a match point at 14-13 before Tewksbury fought it off and captured the last three points to win the game and the match, 16-14.
“I keep telling them good things happen when we dive, good things happen when we don’t give up, when we are scrappy” said Luppi. “We just have to remember that all the time. It doesn’t have to be perfect but we will get our points if we don’t give up.”
Harrington ended up with 27 assists and three aces, and Wild had 21 kills and three digs to dominate the stats. Katie Cueva contributed six kills and Lizzy Taggart had four kills. Emily Butler had three aces, and Carinna Barron six digs and two aces. Maddie Cueva had three digs and two block assists.
Tewksbury swept past rival Billerica, Friday night, at Tony Romano Court, 25-14, 25-15, 25-21.
The Indians offered more resistance with each passing set, but not enough to avoid the 3-0 sweep. The Redmen played well and were able to bounce back after Wednesday’s loss to Lawrence.
“We served and serve received much better, so our setter was able to run our offense a lot calmer and smoother than Wednesday's match,” said Luppi. “The girls also communicated better on the court during Friday's match, so I hope to see that continue.”
Tewksbury had more than 30 kills, led by Alli Wild with 14. Katie Cueva was solid with eight kills, and Lizzy Taggart and Kiley Tibbets each had four.
Alexa Harrington was all over the scoresheet with 25 assists, five service aces and five digs. Freshman Carinna Barron led the team in digs with 11 and Butler matched Harrington’s total with five digs.
“It's easy to be loud and energetic when you're winning, so the real test will be how the girls play when we're down a set,” said Luppi. “Overall, it was a great win and definitely helped restore the girls' confidence.”
The Redmen faced that situation twice on Monday night, being down 1-0 and 2-1, and although it was a struggle, they prevailed in the end.
The week began with a Tewksbury loss last Wednesday night, in three sets, against defending Div. 1 North champion, Lawrence, 17-25, 20-25, 21-25. The Redmen really had a hard time both with their serve receive and serving.
“Our challenges with serve receive really hindered our ability to run our offense,” said Luppi. “Also, Lawrence is incredibly scrappy and was able to dig a lot, which frustrated the girls. However, once we found openings in Lawrence's defense, we did a great job of continuing to go there and scoring some points.”
The Redmen turned it a team effort, statistically, with Alexa Harrington leading the way with 29 assists, and Alli Wild dominating as usual in kills with 15. Katie Cueva chipped in with six kills and Kiley Tibbets had five kills. Maddie Cueva led the way with three service aces, while Carinna Barron and Emily Butler each had two.
“Our timing on the block improved during each set which was also great to see. Most importantly, we need to continue working on communication.”
The victory on Monday marks the first time the Redmen have been above .500, but it also concludes a difficult portion of the schedule. Tewksbury hopes to increase its winning streak to three and beyond this week with a home match against Dracut on Wednesday, and road matches at Lowell on Friday, and at Chelmsford on Monday.
