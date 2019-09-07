The Shawsheen Tech Varsity Volleyball team will open the season this week behind a handful of local players including front row from left: Sandra Watne (Wilmington), Sophia Rego (Wilmington) and Bianca Corso (Wilmington), and back row includes assistant coach Kelsey Rapoza, Coach Julie Yentile, Allyson Haley (Tewksbury), Chloe Gaglione (Wilmington), Celina Barczak (Wilmington), and Coach Anne De'Marco. (photo by Jim Vaiknoras).