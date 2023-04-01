TEWKSBURY – The pride and tradition of the Tewksbury High School hockey program is unmatched. State titles, winning seasons, and continued success has put the program on the map.
Although it may seem the varsity squad is the only contributing factor to yearly success, the JV team serves a critical role in reloading the varsity team every season with players ready to compete and contribute to winning.
After a 12-3-2 season this winter, there is no doubt the stability of the program will remain for the future.
“Overall I would say the season for the JV team was a success,” said head coach Shawn Scott. “The kids did a great job of coming together as a team, they worked hard in practice, and they competed very hard in games.”
The squad featured six players who swung down to JV from varsity, who proved to step into valuable leadership roles for the young players on the team.
“We had a great leadership group from the guys who came down from the varsity team to also play with the JV team which was led by returning players Victor Pacheco, Jason Lavoie and goaltender David Karlberg,” said Scott. “This group also included Jackson Feudo, Michael Macauda and freshman goaltender Alex Sovie.
“This model is not only necessary for us with short numbers compared to some of the other local schools, but also allows these players to get proper game time play so they can continue to develop,” said Scott. “It also helps to groom the younger players in our systems as well as our overall culture.”
After a 5-2 loss to Andover in the season opener, Scott and his coaching staff showed concern. However, the Redmen responded with a 12-2-2 showing the rest of the way, dominating the competition.
“The steady and overall growth and progression of the team (stuck out),” said Scott. “With a very strong schedule ahead of us for the season and only one practice under our belt, we came out and got thumped by Andover 5-2 in our season opener. This was eye opening and frankly a little concerning given the strong schedule that we knew we had on tap.
“With the help of strong leadership from the returning players, the group was not discouraged and they got to work and turned it around immediately in peeling off wins against Methuen, Central Catholic and Chelmsford before the Christmas Break,” said Scott. “For the remainder of the season the players as individuals and the team as a whole just got better and better with each game until the point where they were almost on cruise control.”
Along with the development of the team, Scott was also impressed with their willingness to try and excel at different positions. Heading into the season, Scott realized that a few of his defenseman were going to have to convert to forwards due to numbers.
“Jonathan Kusmaul who had played mostly defense previously found himself moving back and forth from forward to defense as needed and he did a fantastic job,” said Scott. “Jake Batts was another defenseman that we moved up and I could be wrong, but I think he may be up front to stay. He turned into a high energy, hard hitting power forward centering a very productive line with fellow freshmen Ben Christopher and Andrew Conroy.”
Scott also noticed that with the change in positions, his players were often very helpful in guiding each other along the way.
“Returning wingers Ben Doucette and Jake Civitarese worked well together and helped bring along some of the younger players, in particular in helping Kusmaul with the transition to forward,” he said.
The Redmen were anchored by a strong defensive core, led by goaltenders David Karlberg and Alex Sovie.
“On the back end we were very fortunate to have very strong goaltending from David Karlberg and Alex Sovie with a solid group of defensemen in front of them,” said Scott. “Sophomore defenseman Lincoln Crane and freshmen Mike Macauda, Ricky Pacheco and Jonathan Kusmaul were fantastic on defense all year.”
Although the Redmen lost promising newcomer David Bourque due to injury, Scott is confident he will come back as a key player next season.
“David Bourque looked great in preseason before missing time to illness and then breaking his collarbone in the second period of his return, which ultimately sidelined him for the season,” said Scott. “I know he is already working hard to get back and we'll be looking forward to seeing him back next year.”
