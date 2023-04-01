Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 38F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%.