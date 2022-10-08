TEWKSBURY - After Monday night's big win over Haverhill at Doucette Stadium, the Tewksbury High field hockey team not only snapped a four-game losing streak, it found itself inside the top 32 among teams eligible for the postseason.
While all the Redmen were thrilled, no one more so than the Tewksbury captains, senior defenders Abby Mahoney, Olivia Ward and Becca Mahoney.
"As a first-year varsity coach, I couldn't have asked for three better people," said Tewksbury coach Jamie Bruno. "They are truly selfless people. They're good at getting the group together, there is no drama there, they are good, smart individuals. They are leaders here and they are leaders outside of here. Just strong individuals who I can rely on, and are coachable."
The captains have played under three coaches in their three-year varsity careers, which can really mess with players' psyches, but not in the case of the Redmen, where the players have appreciated all their coaches.
"It's been a lot of adjusting," said Olivia Ward. "We're definitely grateful for each of the coaches, and the skills they have taught us."
The captains are excited about the position the team is in, even Tewksbury's record is a modest 4-6 at this point. A favorable schedule ahead and the confidence they can succeed comes from their current coach, Jamie Bruno.
"I think she's brought a new culture to the team, and we are getting along really well this year," said Becca Kelleher. "I think we're working a lot better together on the field, as well as off the field. We have always been really close off the field, but sometimes it has had trouble translating onto the field."
As for the players themselves, Mahoney has been the one who has started every game thus far, and could be considered the leader of the defense.
"The one who has shocked me from the beginning with her grit, and the hardest worker on the field is Abigail Mahoney," said Bruno. "Never dogs it, and even when she's not feeling a hundred percent, you would never know it. She leads the defense with her hustle and positivity."
Olivia Ward missed the first couple of games with an injury, but has started ever since, where she has developed a great partnership with Mahoney.
"Olivia plays in front of Abbie and they are a great combination together," said Bruno. "They rely on each other well, they communicate well and give you a hundred percent. They leave everything on the field and I can't ask anything more than that."
Becca Mahoney was a starter on defense the first couple of games, but has since been sidelined with an injury. The Redmen hope to have her back in the lineup in time for Senior Night, Tuesday at Doucette Stadium.
"She's a great vocal leader," said Bruno, of Kelleher. "She knows the game very well, she communicates well, and the girls respond to her well, even when she's not in the game right now. She gives good advice. We're hoping to have her back by her Senior Night - that's the goal."
The captains have already got a sense they could be in for a special season, beginning with the three-game winning streak that gave the Redmen a 3-2 record.
"I think we're kind of shocked with how well we're doing, since we're not used to having long winning streaks," said Mahoney. "We had three wins in a row and we're kind of shocked by it. Like Becca said, I think we're working really well together on the field with our communicating,"
"I think it was a boost to our confidence and I hope it carries forward to the rest of our season as well," said Ward.
Tewksbury just endure a four-game losing streak, and they have been taken to school by Merrimack Valley Conference heavies Chelmsford and Andover, but the captains and the rest of the Redmen see those games as lessons to be learned.
"Our league has a lot of stacked teams like Chelmsford and Andover," said Mahoney. "I think after each game we learn a lot from each of them."
"And then we can translate that to teams like Haverhill, who we played yesterday," said Kelleher. "And we won that game."
The girls are excited to be on the cusp of making the tournament at this point in the season. The Redmen played in the tournament their freshman year, but none of the captains were on varsity back then, and then came the Covid year.
"We've always been on the fence with it, so it's nice to be in the bracket," said Ward, of Tuesday's power ratings.
Four of the next five games are against teams Tewksbury has already beaten, and the fifth is Friday when the Redmen host Melrose. Two of those four wins were squeakers so Tewksbury will have to stay focused to get to where it wants to go.
