AMHERST – Heading into last Friday night's state tournament game, Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball coach Joel Mignault knew that his team was in for an extremely tough challenge. The Redmen had the task of going on a long bus ride to take on a strong Amherst-Pelham Regional team, who had 16 wins behind several outstanding players.
That challenge certainly was difficult. The No. 16 seed Hurricanes (17-4) had an eight-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before burying four three-pointers and outscore the Redmen 24-15 in the final eight minutes to come away with a convincing, 60-43, win over the No. 17 seed Tewksbury, who ends its season with an 9-12 overall record.
The Hurricanes were led by 1,000 point scorer Tessa Kawall, who had a game high 23 points on the night, while, Tewksbury High senior Sam Ryan had a strong night too, leading her team with 18 points.
Amherst-Pelham head coach Ralph Loos told the Daily Hampshire Gazette that facing Tewksbury was a challenge for sure.
“It’s great for the school and program to have a home game in states,” Loos said to the Gazette. “That was one of our goals to start the season. Tewksbury is a very good team. We watched them on tape before and they’re very well balanced. They have three really good players and they hit a lot of 3’s. We did a good job making their 3’s hard tonight and we did a good job competing on the boards. We switched up defenses occasionally to throw them off because if you run the same stuff, they’re tough. The kids executed down the stretch almost flawlessly.”
The Hurricanes also have three very good players. Besides Kawall, who opened the game hitting back-to-back threes, Sara Hastie and Audrey Bowen were equally as effective running the team's offense, ending the night combining for 28 points. That trio combined to score 51 of the team's 60 points.
“Amherst-Pelham was a pretty good team. They had a couple of players who really hurt us. We got off to a slow start, which I was hoping to avoid. I was hoping that we would have come out a bit faster, but long bus ride and a little bit of nerves (prevented that). We settled down more in the second quarter and played really well on defense,” said Mignault.
Besides the long bus ride and the slow start, Tewksbury was also hit with the injury bug.
“In the third quarter, we started to hit some shots, but we also battled a few injuries, too which hurt us. Skylar (Auth) had a bad high ankle sprain early in the game and then Alyssa Adams suffered a pretty good concussion to start the second half,” said Mignault.
Kawall's sharp shooting to begin the game helped the Hurricanes build a 10-6 lead after the first, before both teams started to hit some shots in the second with the half ending with a 23-17 score. Both teams went back-and-forth in the third with the Hurricanes holding on to that eight point lead, before breaking it open in the fourth.
“They took advantage of some of our match-ups and I thought we would have done a bit better on the day but to their credit they have some really good players. Our girls played tough and they played hard,” said Mignault. “(Amherst-Pelham) definitely had more success on offense than we would have liked. We kind of ran out of gas in the fourth quarter but tough night overall in terms of shooting for us. The effort was there, the energy was there and they gave it their all. Come state tournament time every team you face is going to be tough so you need to be at your best.”
Mignault was asked about the play of Kawall, who was easily the best player on the court in this game.
“She was good. She had some good size, length and speed. She knocked down to three-pointers to open the game and once that happened we knew that we were in trouble because that's not really our game,” he answered.
The loss ended the season and careers of six seniors. Earlier this season captain Victoria Catanzano was lost with a season ending injury, so she obviously didn't play in this one, but Kat Macdonald, Victoria Lavargna, Sam Ryan, Brooklyn DeGrechie and Riley Veits all did.
“This senior group has been awesome. I got the chance to watch them since they were in eighth grade and at (our summer) camp and they also came to a lot of our games. I coached most of them as freshmen on the JV team and then their sophomore year they all made the jump up to varsity,” said Mignault. “They had a lot of experience, played in a lot of big games and made a lot of big plays for us (over three years).
“This year the six of them had to lead us in minutes, maybe outside of (sophomore) Emily (Picher). They were on the court for us all of the time and they were a great group. They were really a fun group to coach. You could tell after the game on Friday how much they really love basketball and that kind of what makes it all worth it, knowing it means that much to them. They really care and the experience that they had was something that they'll remember.”
While the team is losing the six players, who all played a significant amount, they will return Picher, who could really have a break-out season next year, as well as Auth, Dakota Malizia and Adams, who also saw considerable amount of playing time, and Rebecca Boudreau, MacKenzie Hickey and Stephanie Mercurio.
“We are losing a lot but as always Danielle (DePierro) and Larry (Wenz) did a great job with the JV team and we have some young girls who will come up and help us. With the junior class that we have now, they are a competitive group. They were already talking (on Monday) about getting in the weight room, so I know that they are going to be hungry,” said Mignault.
