TEWKSBURY – Three local gymnasts participated in Monday's State Individual Meet held at Tewksbury Memorial High School. This meet is the best gymnasts in the state.
Wilmington High senior Alexa Graziano had a terrific day as she finished 14th in the all-around competition with a total score of 35.8. Her scores included an 9.10 on the vault, an 8.60 on the bars, an 8.725 on the beam and a 9.375 on the floor. Her score was tied for seventh overall on the beam, and she was also tenth overall on the bars.
A total of 42 gymnasts competed.
“I am really proud of myself for with finishing sixth in the all around and hitting 4-for-4 events at the meet,” said Graziano, meaning she didn't fall in any of the events. “The meet was such a fun experience especially being there with my club gymnastics teammates that go to other schools. Being there with my teammate Lexie (Masters) was so much fun, cheering each other on and just being together.
“During the meet I tried my best to keep a positive attitude considering this will most likely be my second to last meet ever for the high school team. I was overall really happy with my routines on each events. I am looking forward to my last high school meet, the sectionals, this Saturday.”
One of Graziano's teammates on the Wilmington/Bedford co-op team is Masters, who is a talented freshman. She finished 20th in the overall competition including scores of 9.125 on vault, 8.70 on the bars, 8.550 on the beam and 8.875 on floor. Her bar score ranked her 14th overall.
The third gymnast is Tewksbury High senior Amanda Ogden. She finished 14th overall, and had solid scores of 9.10 on the vault, 8.60 on the bars, 8.725 on the beam and 9.375 on the floor.
“All around, I had a okay meet, it definitely was not my best but I am happy with how I pulled through considering I have been suffering with a knee injury,” said Ogden. “I made some uncharacteristic mistakes in my floor routine and almost fell on my last pass which I have been consistent with all year, but I was still happy that I placed on that event. I was competing against amazing gymnasts from around the state, some who are even going to big schools to compete at the college level so it's always fun competing against girls with so much talent.
“I was also very excited that I qualified to represent Massachusetts at the Senior Nationals competition in Florida in May. Now, I just need to rest and get healthy for the rest of my gymnastics season and the upcoming track season.”
