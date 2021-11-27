TEWKSBURY – Aaron Connelly has certainly had an interesting high school sports career thus far. A two-sport athlete, he was a third line forward on the boys hockey team as a freshman, helping the Redmen reach the state championship game. The following year as a sophomore, as a member of the varsity football team, he started getting reps on special teams, paving his way to an incredibly bright future.
But then all that potential had to be put on pause for a year-plus. In the third football game that season, Connelly tore his ACL in his right knee. He sat out the rest of the football season and all of the hockey season.
“I had surgery and I was in rehab for about a year doing physical therapy. This injury was tough for me mentally and physically,” said Connelly. “When I first found out I would be out for a year it was devastating and I didn't know how rehab would go or if I would be back the same as I was. But shout out to my Physical Therapist Rob also to my family and friends for helping me every step of the way. I made it my priority to work hard everyday in physical therapy to get better everyday.”
After a year-plus of rehab, Connelly was back on the ice and helped the Redmen reach the MVC Championship game against Central Catholic in the abbreviated COVID season last winter. He had an excellent season, looking as if he never missed a beat.
That certainly carried over for the senior captain guard/defensive end to the Fall-2 Football season and now into this fall season.
"He's been through an awful lot here. He was a young guy who we thought would be a good player for us. During his sophomore year, he was out there playing on special teams for us and he blew out his knee, which was a big punch in the gut," said TMHS Football Coach Brian Aylward. "We were so excited about his future and what he was going to bring that season. Here we had an opportunity to get a sophomore to get some legitimate reps on the offensive line. That experience is invaluable. We lost him for the year and even more painful was he was lost for that hockey season as well so he missed it.
"Then comes his junior year and the season gets cancelled, which actually helped him a little bit to get that thing where he needed it to be so he could go out there and have the great hockey season that he had, and then get into our spring season."
During the Fall-2 season, Connelly was once again a part of a very successful team. The Redmen captured the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Championship title and played Central Catholic again during the MVC Championship game and were defeated. This fall, he was a part of yet another league championship team.
“I thought our season has gone well. It started off slow but we definitely picked it up and found our own (identity) and finally got those wins on the board,” he said. “We played some pretty good teams. We fought hard, but we had some timely mistakes that I know we can definitely clean up and we should be good."
Connelly is a part of a terrific offensive line – the majority of them veterans including fellow captains Cole Kimtis, Davenche Sydney and Nick Wilson, as well as sophomore Luke Shaw. The group has been excellent all season, winning almost every battle and opening many holes for QB Danny Fleming and backs Alex Arbogast, Sean Hirtle and Hunter Johnson.
“I love (being part of the lines). These boys are awesome. We communicate, we talk together and we just get the job done. We're all captains, we're all leaders so it's a good group,” said Connelly, who noted during his interview that his younger brother Jason Lavoie is having a fantastic season for the TMHS Freshman Football team. “We knew coming into this season that our line was going to be veterans and experienced guys, so I wouldn't expect anything less from (us)."
On the other side of the ball, Connelly plays Defensive End and will have his hands full with the elusive Pedro Germano, the Wildcats quarterback.
"Their quarterback has been really good and has been successful this season running and passing so he is definitely a threat. Their line definitely protects him out there," said Connelly.
Connelly didn't take any bait with any pre-game trash talking. He knows Wilmington has a good team – much better than the last few Turkey Day Meetings – and he knows that if his team doesn't show up and play to their fullest potential, they can be beaten.
"They (Wilmington) have been talking a lot about how good their team is this year and how it's the best it's been in a while so I'm excited to go out and battle against them. We have some film on them and have been watching that a bit, and they look good," he said.
While Connelly has excelled on the ice and the gridiron, the same holds true in the classroom and in life. He is currently looking at Engineering schools, possibly WPI and RPI and he hopes to continue to play football.
"He's just a great kid. There's not a teacher in the school who doesn't speak highly of him. He's just a gentleman all of the time. He's a first class kid, a top student, who is looking to go to an engineering school," said Aylward. "He does things the best way. The best ability you can have is dependability and that's Aaron.
"He's a kid that I never have to worry about whether it's where he's supposed to be, doing what he's supposed to be doing and being a leader, wherever he is (at that moment). I never have to worry about him. He's the ultimate dependability guy that way. He's been great and he's had a real good season for us on both sides of the ball. We need one more big one out of him."
While Aylward needs one more big game out of him, Connelly obviously realizes that this is it – Thursday marks the end of it all. Practices, games, QB sacks, his injury, his rehab, his brothers on the line with him, the sprints, the hits and the bumps and bruises. All of it comes to an end on Thursday.
"(It hasn't hit me) yet," he answered. "It might after the game. This game just means so much. I used to come to these games watching it as a kid. It means a lot to have this opportunity to go out and play in it, to be a captain and represent our town. Every Thanksgiving, I was at this game."
While he was a little kid who always went to the game, after last Thursday's practice, Connelly walked down to the other end of Doucette Field and met with some potential Redmen players, who like he did, will attend the game on Thursday, wishing they were a 'Big Kid' and out making plays.
"He's been really good for us. He's been the emotional leader of the team. He plays with a lot of emotion while he makes plays," said Aylward. "Aaron has been dialed in for this Thanksgiving Day game since he was a little kid. Just now (at the end of practice) he went down to talk to the fourth graders who are practicing for the Super Bowl and it's almost like we're all crying. He was almost crying. (What he did with the kids that's) an important thing."
