ANDOVER – For the second week in a row, the Tewksbury/Methuen co-op/co-ed swim-and-dive team dominated the first place finishes which led the team to another victory.
This past Friday afternoon at their home pool at Greater Lawrence Tech, the Red Rangers won 10 of the 12 events which was the difference in the 104-80 victory over Merrimack Valley Conference rival Central Catholic.
The win puts the Red Rangers at 2-2 on the season.
“We have started off the season with four of the toughest teams in the conference and are a better team for it. We are 2-2, however our two losses were very close, and we have learned from them,” said Red Rangers' head coach Jason Smith. “I expect some competitive meets down the stretch, especially with Haverhill and Billerica. But in some meets, we will also have a chance to move some people around and swim them in different events to see how diverse our lineup can be.”
In the individual events, Johnathan Phan, Carter DeLano and Tewksbury's Matthew Jo all had a pair of first places. Phan took home the 200-yard IM at 2:24.23 and the 100-freestyle at 56.21. DeLano won the 500-free at 5:28.09 and the 100-breaststroke at 1:09.72 and Jo enjoyed titles in the 100-backstroke (1:02.41) and the 50-free at 24.76.
In addition, they also figured in three first places in different relay races. In the 200-medley, it was Philip Nguyen with DeLano, Jo and Tewksbury's Alan Dango with a combined time of 1:58.37. In the 200-free relay, it was Dang, Phan, Jo and Rebecca MacLeod with a combined time of 1:51.09 and then in the 400-freestyle, it was Nguyen with Callie and Carter DeLano along with Phan and they had a combined time of 4:02.67.
Nguyen had the other first place as he won the 100-butterfly at 1:05.07, and he was also second in the 200-freestyle at 2:17.44. The other second places came from MacLeod in the 100-free (1:04.71) and Tewksbury's Amanda Lightburn in the 100-breaststroke at 1:27.57.
Coming away with individual third places included Callie DeLano in the 200-free (2:20.97), MacLeod in the 50-free (28.08), and Alan Dang in the 100-butterfly (1:12.52). Fourth places were earned by Alan Dang in the 200-IM (2:45.99), Caitlyn Nims in the 100-free (1:04.76) and Callie DeLano in the 500-free (6:25.19. As for the fifth places, they included Marissa Connolly in the 200-free (2:23.83) and 500-free (6:41.22), Lana Dang in the 100-butterfly (1:24.73), Hope Anderson in the 100-backstroke (1:22.35) and Mazen Halloul in the 100-breaststroke (1:32.78).
Finally for sixth places, Lana Dang took one in the 200-IM at 3:04.44, as did fellow Tewksbury resident Rania Elouahi in the 50-free at 28.28, as well as another Tewksbury resident Joanna Green in the 100-backstroke at 1:31.58.
The Red Rangers also finished with a third, fourth and fifth place in the diving competition behind Sophia Ferrara (187.75 points), Sadie Mazzeo-Ghirarda (167.95) and Leilany Flores (160.60).
Rounding out the scoring came five different relay teams. In the 200-medley, the group of Hope Anderson, Lightburn, MacLeod and Elouahi were second at 2:16.89 and then Green joined Halloul, Lana Dang and Juan Polanco to finish fifth at 2:28.26.
In the 200-free relay, the group of Nims, Elouahi, Connolly and Callie DeLano were third at 2:02.87 and then the group of Hope Anderson, Polanco, Lightburn and Halloul were fifth at 2:09.40.
Finally, in the 400-free relay, Elouahi, Lana Dang, Hope Anderson and Connolly were fourth at 4:43.25.
The Red Rangers will host the Academy of Notre Dame at Tyngsboro on Friday, and then will face Haverhill on Wednesday.
