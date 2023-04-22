On Monday morning, the Wilmington and Tewksbury High School softball teams met for a non-league game played in the raw, rainy temperatures at Hazel Field.
It didn't take long before the reigning Division 2 state finalists of Tewksbury ran away with this one, scoring four runs in the second, six more in the third and three more in the fourth to come away with a 13-1 five-inning mercy run rule victory.
The Redmen took advantage of six walks, six hitsbatsmen and three defensive errors, all leading to six unearned runs. Offensively, Becca Harris had a three-run double, Samantha Perkins had a single, two RBI and a stolen base, Sydney Whalen had a RBI double and Aislin Davis had a sacrifice fly, RBI triple, got hit by a pitch and scored twice. Alyssa Adams scored three times as well.
Whitney Gigante was the winning pitcher as she went the five innings giving up one run on four hits, while walking one, hitting a batter and striking out eight, as she really had her fastball going in this one.
For Wilmington, Keirsten Moore had a RBI single to score Julia Archer, who reached on an infield single. Eva Boudreau and Alli McElligott had the other hits.
Earlier in the week, Wilmington lost to Triton Regional, 7-4 in a non-league game and before that was a thrilling 4-3 come from behind win over Wakefield.
Wilmington trailed 3-1 after the fourth inning and the score remained that way until the bottom of the seventh. Charlotte Forcina started the rally with a walk. Erin McCarthy singled and Lily MacKenzie walked to load the bases. Abby LaClair followed with a sacrifice fly, and all three runners moved up a base. That was vital as Boudreau ground out to score McCarthy from third. Alli McElligott followed with a hard hit to third base and the ball was mishandled, allowing her to reach first and MacKenzie to score for the walk-off victory.
Playing well defensively were outfielders Cassie Tibbetts and Charlotte Forcina, while LaClair threw out a runner trying to steal third base. Archer was the winning pitcher as she went the distance, and also helped herself out with two hits at the plate.
Tewksbury started their season with losses to Billerica (2-1) and Central Catholic (11-5), before beating Chelmsford (2-1).
In the loss to Billerica, the game was scoreless after four innings. The Indians scored two runs in the top of the fifth. In the bottom of the sixth, Tewksbury's Aislin Davis belted a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Harris to make it 2-1.
Tewksbury had a runner at second with one out and then third with two out in the seventh but couldn't score and the game ended with the one run defeat.
In the win over Chelmsford, senior pitcher Samantha Ryan was excellent on the mound as she gave up just one hit, which came in the seventh inning. She also struck out ten and walked one.
Tewksbury got on the board in the second inning as Sam Perkins hit a solo homer as part of her two-hit day. Whitney Gigante doubled in the bottom of fourth and scored on a RBI hit by Whalen.
In the loss to Central, Harris was 2-for-4, while Adams, Perkins, Whalen, Abby Tower and Avery Della Piana each had a hit. Della Piana had two RBI.
Tewksbury will travel to Andover on Thursday morning for an 11:00 am contest and then come home to face North Andover on Monday at 4 pm.
Wilmington will travel to Watertown on Thursday morning for a 10:00 am game and then host Burlington on Monday starting at 4:15 pm.
