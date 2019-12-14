BILLERICA - Last season was one that will go down in the history books for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Basketball team.
Among the Rams accomplishments on the season was a 19-5 record, giving them the second most wins in school history, as well as a trip to the Division 3 North Sectional finals before they were eliminated in a heartbreaker by Weston.
The Rams also finished in a three-way tie for the CAC Large School title with Greater Lowell and Mystic Valley.
But that was last season, and it is indeed history. While the season was fun and historic, it must also now be put in the Rams rear view mirror, as they said goodbye to eight seniors off of that spectacular squad, and will be forced to build a winner with many new parts this season.
They will also be under the direction of a new head coach, as long time coach Greg Bendel retired after coaching the Rams for the past eight seasons.
But don’t try telling new head coach Joe Gore that this is a rebuilding year. Gore, who was an assistant coach to Bendel for the past six year years, while also serving as head coach of the junior varsity team, will be looking for his team to once again fight for the CAC Large School championship.
“We are still setting the standard very high,” Gore said. “Just because we lost several players, it doesn’t mean that we are not going to compete. We are not looking at this as a building year.”
But Gore is also smart enough to know that it will be a challenge for his team to match the accomplishments of last year’s squad. While he is holding his team to a very high standard, he knows they will have to be at their best to reach those standards.
“It’s not going to be easy to replicate last year’s season,” Gore said. “This year I feel like it will be important for us to establish our own identity. We only have two kids who got varsity minutes last season, so finding our own identity will be something we need to do.”
One thing working in the Rams favor is that the transition from Bendel to Gore as head coach has been a seamless one, with Gore and the players already being very familiar with each other.
“It has been pretty easy so far,” Gore said. “I am fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to work with a handful of the kids last season, so we are not really starting from scratch. We are kind of picking up where we left off as a JV team, but now there is a lot more attention to detail. The kids made fantastic progress in the off season.”
While the entire starting lineup has not been set as of yet, there are several players that Gore and the Rams will definitely be counting on this season, starting with a pair of juniors in guard Jake Tyler and forward James Genetti.
“They are both two year players with me, and the relationship I have built with them has been great,” Gore said. “They have been leaders in practice as juniors and they will have an immediate impact with the team. They can both score the ball really well and we will need that from them.”
A pair of big men, 6’3 senior forward Jalen Massengill and 6’5 senior center Santino Garofalo of Tewksbury will give the Rams some size on the inside that should be tough for opponents to handle.
“Jalen is already getting some looks from some local Division 3 colleges and he should have a major impact for us this season,” Gore said. “Santino has so much upside. We are looking for big things from him this season. They both bring size and length to the team which should help us a lot.”
Sophomore point guard Jeremy Perez of Tewksbury may very well work his way into the starting lineup, and he will certainly be seeing significant playing time for the Rams one way or the other.
“Jeremy has the potential to start. His energy is unmatched and he will definitely have a huge role for us as a sophomore,” Gore said. “He will be a key player for us this year.”
Another local player, senior forward and captain Josiah Martinez of Wilmington will also see significant minutes for the Rams this season.
“Josiah is a very good defender and we are hoping he can give us a defensive spark this season,” Gore said. “He has taken a leadership role for us, and he is also one of the most athletic kids on the team.”
The team’s two other captains, senior power forward Larry Bevis and senior guard Connor Rich will also bring great leadership skills to their roles as captains and Gore is looking forward to seeing them lead the team.
“Larry is one of the most coachable kids in the program and he is an absolute leader. He leads be example and he is a very good fundamental player. He does all the right things,” Gore said. “Connor is another player who I had at JV last year. He has the potential to be one of the best defensive players in the league. Like Larry, he is a very coachable kid.”
There are many spots still up for grabs, but one of the things that Gore likes best about this year’s team is that so many players are competing for those spots.
“One through eleven there is not a lot of drop off with these guys,” Gore said. “We have a lot of depth and that has created a lot of competition in practice. Everybody is competing for minutes and I think that will help us this year.”
That competitive edge will be necessary not just in the CAC, but also with the Rams non-league schedule where they will square off against such foes as Arlington Catholic, Pentucket, Littleton and Chelmsford. Despite the tough schedule, Gore and the Rams will be looking to lock down a state tournament berth this season.
“We have talked about it as a team. At our first practice, we talked about our two main goals,” Gore said. “First of all, we haven’t won the league outright since 2008, so that is one goal, and it has also been six years since we have beaten Greater Lowell, so we want to do that this year. If we can do that, we will be in great position to win the league. We are setting the bar high. Last season was great, but now it is our job to build off of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.