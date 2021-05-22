BILLERICA – The players may be different, with many new faces taking the field for the Shawsheen Tech Boys Lacrosse team this season. Some of the rules may be a little different, and the schedule certainly has a different look to it, but one thing has remained the same for the Rams, and that is that they have continued to dominate the Commonwealth Athletic Conference this season as they seek their fifth consecutive CAC crown.
With three more wins this past week, the Rams improved to 5-0 on the season, keeping them firmly atop the league standings. Shawsheen started their week with a pair of wins over Northeast, earning a 9-5 win on the road last Wednesday before coming out on top in a low scoring 6-2 contest at Shawsheen on Friday. On Monday, the Rams rolled to a 10-3 win over Essex Tech in another home game.
In Monday’s win over Essex Tech, the Rams jumped out to a 6-1 halftime lead on the Hawks and never looked back. The Rams were led on offense by four goals and an assist from senior captain Dan Lee of Tewksbury, while junior midfielder Jacob Martins of Wilmington had two goals and two assists, and sophomore attack Mike Lawson had a goal and an assist. Junior defender Ryan Dusablon of Wilmington had a goal, as did freshman midfielder Caleb Carceres and freshman attack Rich Elliott.
Senior goalie Jonah Varallo had 24 saves in net to earn the victory.
“That was a real solid team win with a very young team,” Shawsheen coach Chuck Baker said. “We played aggressive and won many of the one on one battles.”
Last Wednesday against Northeast, Lee had once again led the way with three goals and an assist, while sophomore midfielder Derek Maguire of Wilmington had two goals, and Lawson had goal and three assists. Junior attack Kyle Brouillette added a goal and an assist, while freshman attack Kyle Gray of Wilmington had a goal as did Elliott. Martins added two assists and Varallo had 13 saves for the win.
Lee and Gray led the way offensively in Friday’s 6-2 win over Northeast, with Lee scoring three goals, while Gray had two goals and an assist and Broulliette had a goal and an assist. Martins added two assists, while freshman midfielder Teagan Ledoux added one assist. Varallo had 12 saves for the Rams.
The Rams will be back in action on Friday when they host Greater Lowell before traveling to Tyngsboro for a rematch with the Gryphons on Monday and then hosting Lowell Catholic next Wednesday.
