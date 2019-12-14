TEWKSBURY — I thought that I was covering all of the legendary bases with one paragraph. “The day was about so much more than a field. It was about Tewksbury people with the last names Aylward, Mackey, Millett, Riddle, French, Hague, Gillette, Smith, Petros, Vecchi, Brooks, Hanley and Roux. I’m sure I’m leaving some names off that list. They will let me know about it I’m sure.”
I was right-on with that last sentence. Basking in the glow of a journalistic job well-done, I got snapped back to reality that everyone is not going to be happy with everything that I write. I was sorting through messages of people letting me know how much they loved ‘Time to say goodbye to Doucette Field: A Thanksgiving morning filled with memories.’ The piece was long and chock-full of factoids and plenty of people remembering just how much they loved playing at old Doucette Field.
The email was a warning that I might have missed naming and honoring a very important person in the history of Tewksbury High School football, all TMHS sports in general and last but certainly not least, the history of what was once known as the Center School Field.
“If you ever write an addendum to your article, you have to mention our Thanksgiving game getting snowed-out our junior year. If I remember correctly (it’s not as easy as it used to be) the team spent that Friday shoveling off the stands while Charlie Hazel plowed the field. The next day the field had about six inches of mud on top and we played to a 0-0 tie.”
Thanks to Tim Breen, a Redmen teammate that I hadn’t heard from in over 40 years, I got the proverbial dope-slap that brought me back to the reality that we all make mistakes. I had forgotten to mention the late, great Charlie Hazel. The phone call just before dinner clinched it. The caller wasn’t the least bit upset. He sounded surprisingly upbeat considering that he knew Charlie well and was calling to ask why he was omitted from my lengthy feature story. It seemed like everyone that had anything to do with Tewksbury High School football was mentioned with the exception of Charlie Hazel. There was a Hazel in the story, but it was Jim Panzino remembering that Charlie’s son John coached his Pop Warner football team. It took an email and a phone call to remind me that there was a very glaring omission in the story. The fact is that Charlie Hazel was a very important person in the history of Tewksbury High School athletics period. No questions asked. I let the caller know that I would fix it, so here goes.
Charlie Hazel passed away at the Tewksbury Hospital on January 31, 2002. He was married to his wife Helen for 63 years and raised a family of sons and daughters that are well respected and remembered in Tewksbury with good reason. They came from Hall of Fame blood lines.
Charlie played semi-pro football with the Lowell Butlers in 1927-28 and was named to the all-star team. He went on to work at the Tewksbury Hospital as a chauffeur before coaching at Keith Academy in Lowell, and even got some coaching experience with the Tewksbury Hospital baseball team. It’s at this point where the legend of Charlie Hazel really took flight. Charlie coached virtually all the men and women sports teams at Tewksbury High School beginning in 1935 until he retired 40 years later.
He was inducted into the Massachusetts’ Coaches Hall of Fame in 1967 and was among the first inductees into the TMHS Athletic Hall of Fame. There is in field named for Hazel at the Livingston Street Recreation Complex.
It took an email and a phone call to snap me out of my momentary brain freeze. I was hell-bent on correcting a glaring omission. I remembered the game that Breen was talking about. It came be to called the “Mud Bowl” over the years. I remembered it for several reasons. The scoreless tie with Wilmington cost Tewksbury a shot at the Merrimack Valley Conference Championship. I was a cold, wet disappointed teenage lineman, having been benched after a good start during my junior season.
We had some really good players on that 1971 team that included defensive end/captain Hovey Qua and multi-talented running back Charlie D’Avanzo. They all played on that messy field that morning, but that morning might not have been possible without Charlie Hazel taking the bull-by-the-horns and deciding to plow a snow-covered field.
Charlie Hazel was a man who could make you laugh one minute and have you listening intently the next.
I first met Charlie in the halls of the high school where he generally held court with Bob McCabe. The pair would crack a joke one minute before they had you in class talking about the lesson and the discipline of the day, Charlie as the driving instructor and McCabe as a young gym teacher. McCabe in fact credits Hazel for helping him develop as a teacher in his early days at Tewksbury High School.
When I returned to write feature stories for the Town Crier in 2006, one of the most enjoyable pieces I worked on was about Charlie Hazel in April of 2007. I’ve searched for that story in my files, but haven’t found it yet. If you have a copy, please let me know. The headline read: ‘Charlie Hazel Would Be Proud.’
While researching this story, I came across a quote in a remembrance book that got to the core of what made Charlie Hazel a legendary figure in Tewksbury. It let me know that a man who gave so much back to a community should never be forgotten. A man like Hazel should never be omitted. Charlie was omitted — at least for a moment in time. And for that I apologize to the memory of Charlie Hazel, his family and the Tewksbury community that he loved so much.
The quote read: “I am a graduate of Wilmington High School Class of 1969, and my most vivid memories are the competition that we had in all sports with Tewksbury. I long for those days long gone by when good, clean athletics were common place between the two towns. Thanks for those memories Charlie.”
Thanks Charlie Hazel. For the snow plowing, for those wisecracks in the halls of the high school, for introducing me to some discipline and Bob McCabe. But most of all, thanks for caring about the young people of Tewksbury for all those years. For that, you should never be forgotten.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.