METHUEN — In high school sports, normally team milestones are recognized above all — winning seasons, conferences titles, and state championships is oftentimes what receives the most recognition.
However, one personal milestone that is known to be a significant accomplishment is the “100” mark in one’s respective sport. It could be 100 points in hockey, 1,000 points in basketball, or 100 wins in wrestling. Every player, coach, and fan realize the difficulty of achieving each specific feat.
When current Tewksbury High School senior Jack Callahan was a freshman, he witnessed teammate Connor Charron reach the 100 win mark on the wrestling team.
As freshman Callahan was breaking his way into the high school wrestling world, he never could have imagined accomplishing the same feat when he was a senior.
“The last person that I know of that got it was Connor Charron and that was my freshman year,” said Callahan. “I definitely wanted to reach that hundred win mark by the end of my senior year.”
Charron served as a role model for Callahan, striving to fulfill the successful wrestling career that he did.
Flash forward to now, Callahan reached his 100th win in a dual meet with Haverhill on Wednesday when he was forfeited.
“I didn’t know I was going to be forfeited,” admitted Callahan. “I went out there expecting to get a match that day but the way that they bumped (the weight classes) just ended up that way.”
Although Wednesday’s forfeit goes down as Callahan’s official 100th win, he sealed the deal on Saturday where he picked up three victories against actual opponents in the Methuen multi-meet.
“I just knew I wanted to come out strong in that first match and just get that hundredth win and make sure I got that match and have a strong day the rest of the day too,” said Callahan.
Callahan opened his day with a match against Upper Quincy’s Jin Chen, pinning him in the second period for his first win in the hundreds mark against an actual opponent.
“I was pretty confident that I was going to easily beat the kid, and went into that match wanting to try different moves, try and work him and then I ended up pinning him in the second period,” said Callahan.
Callahan is extremely humble, always putting his team first, but still acknowledges the significance of his milestone.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” admitted Callahan. “Just the satisfaction of knowing how many wins you have (is awesome).”
What makes his 100 wins even more impressive is his sophomore season was cut short due to Covid, where he was only able to wrestle in eleven matches.
“I definitely thought I’d be able to do it,” said Callahan. “It was a bit of a scare if I was going to be able to do it with the Covid year where we only had like eleven matches.”
Callahan has been wrestling on the team since the second half of eighth grade, making an immediate impact right away. Looking back, Callahan thinks his biggest improvement is his technique.
“I think the thing I’ve most improved on is definitely my technique and my neutral game,” said Callahan. “Back then I used to be a lot more defensive.”
Callahan attributes a large amount of his improvement to his wrestling club Doughboy Wrestling. Callahan started wrestling there in about fifth grade, and has stuck with it ever since through the entirety of his high school career.
“All the off-season training I’ve done and having that training coming into the season definitely has helped me the most,” said Callahan. “I go to Doughboy Wrestling Club in Lowell and practice there three times a week and sometimes I travel with them to different tournaments and dual meets.”
Along with 100 wins, Callahan has built up an impressive resume over the course of his high school career, including a state champion last season. However, his eyes are still set on some more goals for this season.
“My top goal this year is placing at New Englands and just doing better in the postseason and placing higher than I did last year,” said Callahan. “The team this year has a really good chance of winning states too.”
Redmen head coach Steve Kasprzak is not surprised by Callahan’s 100th win and success as a whole.
“Jack is a deserving kid,” said Kasprzak. “For every single one of those hundred wins, he earned every single one of them. It was not necessarily a coaching thing, it was a Jack thing. He’s tough, he’s blue-collar and he grinds it out. He has a will to win that a lot of kids don’t have. Quite frankly, I wish more did.”
