WEST NEWBURY – It didn't end the way she wanted it to, but in the big picture, Alli Wild probably couldn't have asked for anything more than the four wonderful years she experienced as a member of the Tewksbury Memorial High School girls' basketball team.
Last Thursday night, Wild and the rest of her Redmen teammates were eliminated from the state tournament after a 41-25 defeat to the No. 1 seed Pentucket Sachems in the quarterfinal round of the Division 2 North Sectional Tournament.
That marked the second straight tournament loss to Pentucket, including last year's defeat in the program's best season in history, reaching the sectional final at the Tsongas Arena.
"I thought it was a tough battle to lose. Pentucket is a very skilled team and I thought we started off very flat," said Wild. "Their gym was small and loud, which we are not very used to, so it took some time to adjust. They also have an amazing coach (John McNamara) who was able to track our weaknesses."
Wild was able to score just two points in the game, which came in the final minute of the first half. Her teammates had a hard time getting the ball to her, whether at the high or low post, and when Wild did get it, she couldn't move as the Sachems’ defense collapsed on her.
"It was hard to receive the ball because every time I got it two defenders would guard me," she said. "So I would have to pass it quickly for (one of my teammates to get a better) shot (attempt)."
The two points and the loss certainly doesn't take away from the fact that Wild will go down as one of the top players to have ever gone through he program. A four-year starting center and four-year Merrimack Valley Conference All-League selection, she entered that game against Pentucket with just over 900 career points and 870 rebounds. On top of that, this year she had 57 blocked shots and a total of 13 double-double performances, meaning double digit points and rebounds.
"I have known Alli for a long time," said head coach Mark Bradley. "She's a gifted kid. She has size, she has athleticism and she's tough. She's going to be a tough kid to replace. There's not too many kids who can do what she does. Alli is a very likeable kid. She does very well in school.
“I think she's the best athlete in the school because of what she can do to help in any sport. She is a four-year all-conference player in basketball. She finished in the top echelon during her last three seasons on how the league votes for the top player in the league. She's always finished either second or third. That's pretty good to be able to do that three years, and be a four-year all-conference player."
After guiding the volleyball team to a tremendous season in the fall, Wild returned this season the court as the team's go-to player, after the Redmen lost three starting players from last year's sectional finalist team, including twins Erin and Lizzie Gallella and Haley Mignon. That out a lot of pressure on Wild, who still had 13 double-doubles in 22 games and helped the Redmen finish 12-10 overall, including making the state tournament for the 14th straight season.
"Overall, I thought our season was really good," said Wild. "Our schedule may have not shown that, but every game we tried to fight as hard as we could. Some games could've gone differently that we should have won, but overall I had a great senior year with this team.
“My coaches have done nothing but strive me to greatness. I am thankful they saw something in me during my freshman year and was able to play with my best friends for three years (Erin, Liz, Haley). I wouldn't be where I am without my coaches and teammates."
In her four years with the program, Wild helped the Redmen combine for a 56-32 record, including four state tournament appearances, four tourney wins, including the trip to the sectional finals. She was voted the best in the league all four years and finished with just over 900 career points and just under 900 career rebounds.
"Tewksbury Basketball these past four years has been an overall great experience,” she said. “Even though it has been so long ago, I remember stepping on the court for the first time during tryouts being scared. I was the only freshman to work on drills with the upperclassman. After like ten minutes though I was fine because I knew I was put there for a reason. I wanted to make a difference for our program and be the best I could be for the team.
“I have met lifelong friends that I will cherish forever. My favorite memory I would say is the last year's sectional final at the Tsongas Arena. I find it really awesome that our team made history by making it the farthest in the history of Tewksbury Basketball. Even though we lost, it was an unreal experience that I got to witness with the team.”
Over the last few months, Wild had has a number of collegiate coaches in the stands watching her playing hoop and she also had strong interest from a number of collegiate volleyball coaches, but in the end she chose hoop and will continue her career at Emmanuel College.
"I'm happy that she's going to continue to play basketball at Emmanuel College," said Bradley."She was up in the air on it, but she likes the school and it's a good fit for her. She's too good of an athlete not to continue to play."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.